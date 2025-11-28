Source: N/a / Doja Cat/IG: @dojacat/Instagram Now that we’ve filled up our bellies with some of that amazing Thanksgiving food it’s time to end the week with some more fun. We’re kicking off week three of Fine AF Fridays with none other than Queen Bey and moving on to some models, athletes, artists and other people we love. We’ve got a spread of 20 celebs who showed y’all some of their best looks this week and all you have to do is sit back and enjoy! RELATED CONTENT: Fine AF Fridays: 20 Celebrities Who Served Up Legs, Face And Fits In Their Sexy Pics, Vol. 2 1. Beyoncé, 44 https://www.instagram.com/p/DRZupJWjbA6/?img_index=3&igsh=N21jaHgxaXI0N3du Beyoncé looked too fine this weekend with her hubby Jay-Z at the F1 event in Las Vegas. Queen Bey wore a Louis Vuitton custom made track suit that couldn’t hide all those hips and curves she’s got!

Winnie Harlow tapped into her model energy out in Dubai with Audemar Piguet. They were celebrating 150 years of watchmaking and it's no surprise Harlow was there. She was one of the several women the company celebrated in June for being a force in the beauty industry.

3. Kyle Kuzma, 30 Winnie’s fiancé Kyle Kuzma pulled up to his team’s (The Milwaukee Bucks) game against the Portland Trail Blazers looking like a whole snack. I mean hello!!!

4. Regina Carter, 26 Now y’all know Reginae Carter don’t play when it comes to her birthday! She spiced up her page with of photo of her wearing a sexy all lace jumpsuit. If she is coming like this now, we can only imagine what her actual birthday look will be!

5. Saucy Santana, 32 One thing about Mr. Material Gworl is that he keeps his beard and his wigs on point. His flaunted his new blonde balayage hair look and had it styled layered and straightened with bumped ends.

6. Michaela Coel, 37 It’s not often we get to see Michaela Coel, but when we do it’s always a treat. She stunned in this natural glam aesthetic for the Doha Film Festival. Her beautiful cheekbones always takes the cake!

7. Lori Harvey, 28 Wearing a yellow dress with a black bow tie around her waist, Lori Harvey looked like the perfect package at the Fashion Trust Arabia awards.

8. Savannah James, 39 Savannah James. That’s it.That’s the caption. She exuded pure elegance as she headed out to a brand event wearing a black wrap gown.

9. Dave East, 37 Dave East dumped a bunch of photos in a carousel post this week and it’s hard to take your eyes off that face card he’s got. Just take a look for yourself.

10. Common, 53 Common doesn’t have to do too much to look good. He had on a clean simple tan shirt and pants with white shoes for his BMW commercial.

11. Claressa Shields, 30 Claressa Shields managed to give confidence, baddie and soft vibes all in one post. She flicked up a few pictures wearing a white laced up mini dress that hugged her body in all the right places.

12. Jackie Aina, 38 Meowww! Jackie Aina rocked this cute cheetah print mini dress for her girl dinner at Carbone. Her skin had a radiant glow to it as it shined in the light.

13. Ludacris, 48 Ludacris was feeling himself this week! And rightfully so! He posted photos with a moody aesthetic rocking a leather jacket, some jeans and you can’t forget those fresh set of his signature braids.

14. Plies, 49 Plies looked too good at the Jeezy & Friends show in Orlando. He showed up and showed out for his fans, by putting on a high energy performance, and rapping his beloved hits for the crowd.

15. Ming Lee Simmons, 25 Kimora Lee Simmons’ mini-me, Ming Lee, looked so beautiful and sophistication in her promo shoot for her brand Boulangerie. She’s selling body creams and fragrances that will have you smelling like a sweet dessert.

16. Angela Simmons, 38 Angela Simmons is a pro at giving sexy for the camera. She shared some images of her wrapped up in a towel with a beat face looking very “cozy” as her caption stated.

17. Jayson Tatum, 27 Ella Mai told us we better get “one of these” good men out here and we definitely see why she’s so smitten with the man she’s got. Jayson Tatum looked handsome in every single one of the 19 photos that show him in this post.

18. Doja Cat, 30 Doja Cat dropped some fire pictures from her concert in Perth Australia. She looked completely in her element on stage and was captured in various performance poses wearing a bodysuit with fishnet tights heels and a blonde layered wig!