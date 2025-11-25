A (Sporty) Scheme That Todd Set Up: Todd Tucker Producing All-Women Sports Show ‘The PlayHER Lounge’

Although he’s at the center of a highly-discussed divorce, Todd Tucker is celebrating a new “scheme,” this time centered around an all-women talk show.

After teasing that his next plot would be “genius”…

Todd Tucker is officially expanding his entertainment footprint with “The PlayHER Lounge”, an all-women sports talk series that blends expert analysis, real-time fan energy, and culture-forward commentary to challenge the long-standing norms of sports media.

According to the show’s creators, The PlayHER Lounge aims to “redefine what sports media looks and sounds like,” emphasizing representation, cultural connectivity, and the amplification of underrepresented voices across generations of fans.

The creators add that each episode mirrors the natural rhythm of game day, starting with Pregame, where the hosts share predictions, expectations, and insights on the way to the arena. During Game-Time, they offer real-time reactions and expert analysis straight from the stands. Halftime features fan interactions, interviews, and in-the-crowd fun. The show wraps with the Nightcap, where they break down the takeaways, spill the tea, and preview what’s next.





The show also features three powerhouse hosts: Krystal “KG” Garner, Arryana “Arry” B Barton, and Adrianne “AB” Brown.

Meet The Hosts Of “The PlayHer Lounge”

The ladies at the helm of the Todd Tucker-produced show bring unique experiences and perspectives to each episode.

Krystal “KG” Garner is a sports and entertainment strategist, on-air talent, and experiential guru best known as the winner of BET’s The Grand Hustle and for curating major brand activations with the Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta Hawks, and others. A former athlete herself, she blends culture, creativity, and sports commentary and her relatable energy to the series.

Arryana “Arry B” Barton is a former pro athlete who’s parlayed her on-field success into a career as a brand developer and prominent NIL advocate. She specializes in firsthand experience and brings fun energy to the platform.

Adrianne “AB” Brown is a global sports PR veteran and sports marketer who’s worked across international campaigns and is celebrated for her expertise in game-day strategy, fan engagement, and sports storytelling.

Together, the trio promises to deliver a fresh, stylish, and unapologetically female-driven approach to sports media, from the sidelines to the stands.

Will YOU be watching “Todd Tucker’s new scheme, The PlayHer Lounge?

