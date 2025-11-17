Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Teedra Moses Talks Complex Simplicity (REIMAGINED) & More [Watch]

Teedra Moses Talks Complex Simplicity (REIMAGINED) & More [Watch]

Published on November 17, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2024 Recording Academy Honors Presented By The Black Music Collective - Arrivals
Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Teedra Moses sat down with Supreme on 101.1 The WIZ ahead of her intimate “Wine Down” performance at Nostalgia Wine & Jazz last Friday.

True to who she is, Teedra came through with her signature New Orleans charm: bubbly, grounded, and no-BS.

RELATED: Teedra Moses Reflects on 20 Years of “Be Your Girl” and Her Impact on R&B

She opened up about her newly released Complex Simplicity REIMAGINED, a fresh take on her 2004 debut that blends new features and updated production.

Teedra also shared what life looks like grown and living alone plus the joy she gets from watching her adult twin sons (who she shares with rapper Ras Kass) carve out their own paths in music, and plenty more in between.


SEE ALSO

Teedra Moses Talks Complex Simplicity (REIMAGINED) & More [Watch] was originally published on wiznation.com

More from Majic 102.3
Trending
Thanksgiving Turkey
12 Items
Local

Where to Find Free Thanksgiving Meals and Events Around DC

Love and R&B White Blackground
Entertainment

Love And R&B

Midday Buzz with Vic Jagger
Entertainment

Midday Buzz: Nostalgia, Scandals & Surprises

Trending
25 Items

Trending

Entertainment

Hits On Hits: The 25 Greatest Michael Jackson Songs You Need To Know

On The Sideline with Ric Chill On VJ In The Midday
Sports

On The Sideline: Commanders’ Tough Loss & Future Hopes

15 Items
Pop Culture

Klay Thompson Fires Back At “Disgusting And Disturbing” Ex-NBA Stars’ Comments About Megan Thee Stallion

Sports

Commanders’ Jayden Daniels Suffers Dislocated Elbow in Loss to Seahawks

Entertainment

Stefon Diggs and Cardi B Reveal Their Baby’s Gender

Majic 102.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close