Teedra Moses Talks Complex Simplicity (REIMAGINED) & More [Watch]
Teedra Moses Talks Complex Simplicity (REIMAGINED) & More [Watch]
Teedra Moses sat down with Supreme on 101.1 The WIZ ahead of her intimate “Wine Down” performance at Nostalgia Wine & Jazz last Friday.
True to who she is, Teedra came through with her signature New Orleans charm: bubbly, grounded, and no-BS.
RELATED: Teedra Moses Reflects on 20 Years of “Be Your Girl” and Her Impact on R&B
She opened up about her newly released Complex Simplicity REIMAGINED, a fresh take on her 2004 debut that blends new features and updated production.
Teedra also shared what life looks like grown and living alone plus the joy she gets from watching her adult twin sons (who she shares with rapper Ras Kass) carve out their own paths in music, and plenty more in between.
- ‘You, Me & Tuscany’ Trailer: Halle Bailey & Regé-Jean Page Exchange Heart Eyes In Sweet Tuscan Rom-Com, Send Social Media Into Swoonlivion
- Busta Rhymes Says Swizz Beatz and Pharrell’s Tough Love Helped Him Find “Peace” & Get In Shape
- Stefon Diggs Is Suing ‘Would-Be Social Media Influencer’ Christopher Blake Griffith Over Sexual Assault Allegations
- Oh, So NOW Donald Trump Wants The Epstein Files Released
- The Great Chinese HBCU Takeover Only Exists In Trump’s Brain
- Nicki Minaj Teams Up With Trump To Aid Nigerian Christians
- FAA Ends Flight Restrictions Ahead Of Thanksgiving Holiday
- Pharrell Faces Major Backlash For Saying “I Hate Politics” & Not Blindly Supporting Black Businesses
- Teedra Moses Talks Complex Simplicity (REIMAGINED) & More [Watch]
- Social Media Explodes Over Epstein Email Mention Of Trump Blowing Bubba
Teedra Moses Talks Complex Simplicity (REIMAGINED) & More [Watch] was originally published on wiznation.com