Skegee Stunners Slaying & Parlaying At Tuskegee's Homecoming

Sunny Or Grey, They Gon’ Slay! A Gallery Of Skegee Stunners Slaying & Parlaying At Homecoming 2025

Essential collection of Tuskegee it girlies stunning at Homecoming 2025

Published on November 16, 2025

Sunny or grey, they gon’ slay!

Tuskegee University Homecoming 2025

Source: IG: @swag_lord.69

No HBCU does science and engineering quite like Tuskegee University which produces culture-shifters, scholastic stalwarts, and STEM stunners who returned to their alma mater to slay and parlay at one of the buzziest Homecomings in HBCU Land.

Located in the heart of Tuskegee, Alabama (40 miles east of the Alabama State Capitol in Montgomery), the private institution is the only HBCU with a fully accredited College of Veterinary Medicine.

Founded In 1881 by Booker T. Washington, the historic University started with only two small converted buildings, no equipment, and very little funding.

By 1888, the 540-acre Tuskegee Normal and Industrial Institute had an enrollment of more than 400 and offered training in skilled trades like carpentry, cabinet-making, printing, shoemaking, and tinsmithing.

Over the past century, “various social and historical changes transformed Tuskegee into a diverse place of learning whose fundamental purpose is to develop leadership, knowledge, and service for a global society,” according to its site.

Committed deeply to academic excellence, the highly-ranked University recognizes that exquisite talent is often hidden in students whose finest development requires unusual educational, personal, and financial reinforcement.

Notable alumni include Lionel Richie, Keenen Ivory Wayans, Tom Joyner, Rickey Smiley, Betty Shabazz, Ralph Ellison, Marilyn Mosby, and Love Island it girl Olandria Carthen.

Have you experienced Tuskegee’s Homecoming? If so, how was it? If not, WHY? Tell us down below and enjoy our gallery of Skegee stunners who slayed and parlayed at Homecoming on the flip.

https://instagram.com/p/DQiH_uvDHYM/

The post Sunny Or Grey, They Gon’ Slay! A Gallery Of Skegee Stunners Slaying & Parlaying At Homecoming 2025 appeared first on Bossip.

