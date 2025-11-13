Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

TIDAL Unveils Upload Feature and $1M Artist Contest

Independent artists just got a huge win. TIDAL is officially leveling up the playing field with a new set of tools designed to help creators upload music faster, get discovered easier, and even secure major financial support.

The company’s new TIDAL Upload feature is here, and it comes with some serious opportunities for rising artists.



Upload Your Music Directly to TIDAL



The biggest update is TIDAL Upload — a tool that lets artists skip the middleman and upload music straight to the platform. No distributor, no delay, no hoops.



Once uploaded, tracks can be instantly streamed right alongside TIDAL’s catalog of more than 180 million songs.

Artists can also keep songs unpublished if they want to share early drafts or works-in-progress privately with their inner circle.



And yes… it’s free for U.S. artists 18 and older.



Weekly Spotlight: Earn $100 a Day Just for Being Featured

TIDAL’s team is digging through new uploads every single week, discovering hidden gems just like crate digging back in the day. Standout artists are placed on top playlists and featured on TIDAL’s home page through the new Weekly Spotlight Program.



If your song gets playlisted? You’re eligible to earn $100 for every day you’re featured.



Upload Headliners: $1 Million Up for Grabs

TIDAL is also launching the Upload Headliners contest, and the stakes are huge. Ten independent artists will each receive $100,000 — no strings attached.



To enter, all artists have to do is upload an original track through TIDAL Upload. That’s it. No gimmicks, no fees, no complicated rules. Just upload your best song and let the music speak.



Quick Facts for Indie Artists

• TIDAL Upload is free for U.S. artists

• Upload your track and be streaming in under 60 seconds

• Choose to publish or keep songs private

• Spotlight artists can earn $100 a day

• Upload Headliners gives out ten $100K prizes



Why This Matters

At a time when artists are fighting for visibility and fair compensation, TIDAL is doubling down on tools that actually benefit independent creators.

From discovery to payouts to highlighting new music, the platform is proving it’s still here and still pushing to reinvent how fans and artists connect.



TIDAL Unveils Upload Feature and $1M Artist Contest was originally published on hot1009.com