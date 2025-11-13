The Girls Are Back! ‘Listen to Black Women’ Returns for Season 6 With More Lessons, Laughter & Love

✕

Let’s talk about it! Season 6 of Listen to Black Women is officially here—and trust, you’ll want to tune in. Each week, hosts Lore’l and Jessie Woo return to set for honest, unfiltered discussions that center the brilliance, resilience, and lived experiences of Black women. From hot-button issues to heart-to-hearts, they’re joined by an exciting lineup of guests who bring truth, laughter, and perspective to every episode.

With the first episode dropping November 20, Listen to Black Women is back for a brand-new season of dynamic, thought-provoking dialogue, diving deep into life, love, culture, and community—all through an unapologetically Black lens. As the pillars of our communities and the heartbeat of culture, Black women deserve spaces that celebrate and amplify their voices. That’s exactly what this season delivers: bold, insightful conversations that reflect the depth and diversity of Black womanhood today.

Expect real talk on politics and activism, health and healing, marriage and motherhood, and even sports—because no topic is off the table. This season doesn’t shy away from tough subjects. They tackle health matters too, with powerful episodes breaking down myths and championing self-advocacy in the doctor’s office. Whether they’re discussing hormonal health or the power of having a doula by your side, Listen to Black Women offers real-world wisdom on topics that deserve our undivided attention.

With guests like Stacey Abrams, voting rights activist and former Georgia State Representative, and LaTosha Brown, award-winning community organizer and political strategist, this season’s lineup promises depth, inspiration, and a whole lot of truth-telling. Each conversation holds space for the powerful range of Black women as they share their expertise and insight.