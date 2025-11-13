Epstein Trump Email Release Makes Congress, Public Spiral

Source: Davidoff Studios Photography / Getty

On Wednesday (November 12), Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released three emails from the trove of documents related to the estate of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, in which there are allegations that President Donald Trump knew about his exploits during their friendship. Republicans would release another huge swath of emails, and the findings to this point have sparked severe reactions from members of Congress and observers.

The reactions come as the House of Representatives convenved to vote on the funding bill agreed upon in the Senate earlier in the week, ending the shutdown of the federal government which lasted 43 days. That also led to the swearing in of Representative Adriana Grijalva, a Democrat from Arizona who won her seat nearly two months ago.

After being sworn in by House Majority Leader Mike Johnson, Grijalva signed onto a bipartisan petition to force a vote demanding the White House and the Justice Department release the full trove of files related to Epstein, who took his own life in 2020. Johnson has promised that the vote will take place next week. The

Democratic Representative Ruben Gallego highlighted one of the emails in a post on X, formerly Twitter, writing: “April 2011 email from Epstein to Maxwell: “I want you to realize that that dog that hasn’t barked is Trump.” Where there’s smoke there’s fire…”