20 Places to Volunteer This Holiday Season in the DMV
Across the D.C., Maryland, and Northern Virginia region, community members are stepping up to fight hunger. From food banks to meal delivery services, these programs rely on volunteers to pack groceries, serve meals, and provide support to neighbors in need.
Whether you can give an hour or a day, your time makes a difference — and helps ensure everyone has access to nutritious food.
Washington, D.C.
Capital Area Food Bank
Provides groceries, fresh produce, and prepared meals to residents in need.
Mon–Fri, 8:30 AM–4:30 PM
Miriam’s Kitchen
Serves breakfast and lunch to homeless individuals in D.C.
Breakfast 7:00–9:00 AM, Lunch 12:00–2:00 PM
Bread for the City
Offers free groceries, meals, and advocacy services for low-income residents.
Mon–Fri, 9:00 AM–5:00 PM
So Others Might Eat (SOME)
Provides hot meals, groceries, and support services to D.C. residents experiencing homelessness.
Meals served daily, 7:00 AM–8:30 AM & 12:00 PM–1:30 PM
D.C. Central Kitchen
Distributes meals to individuals and families through partner agencies.
Contact for distribution schedule
Maryland
Maryland Food Bank
Provides emergency food and groceries across Maryland.
Check website for local pantry schedules
Community Food Rescue
Delivers rescued food to communities in need.
Flexible; contact for schedule
Food & Friends
Delivers nutritious meals to homebound individuals with critical illnesses.
Delivery service; schedule meals online
Montgomery County Food Pantry Network
Offers a list of pantries and meal services across Montgomery County.
Varies by location; see website
Prince George’s County Food Assistance
Provides emergency food resources for residents.
Varies by site; contact for details
Baltimore City Food Bank
Supports local pantries and community organizations in Baltimore City.
Check pantry schedules online
Catholic Charities of Baltimore
Offers emergency food services and meal programs.
Mon–Fri, 9:00 AM–4:00 PM
Northern Virginia
Food for Others (Fairfax)
Offers groceries and meals to low-income families and individuals.
Mon–Fri, 9:00 AM–3:00 PM
Loudoun Hunger Relief
Provides emergency food and pantry services in Loudoun County.
Mon–Fri, 10:00 AM–2:00 PM
ALIVE!
Provides groceries, hot meals, and holiday programs.
Mon–Fri, 9:00 AM–3:00 PM
Britepaths (Fairfax & Northern VA)
Supports families with food assistance, education, and financial literacy programs.
Pantry hours vary; check website
FACETS
Provides hot meals each evening and pantry support for Fairfax County residents.
Meals served nightly, pantry hours vary.
Grace Episcopal Church Food Pantry
Provides groceries and meals to community members.
Tue & Fri, 6:00–7:30 PM.
Arlington Food Assistance Center / AFAC (Arlington, VA)
Has one‑time volunteer opportunities for bagging, sorting, food drives ahead of holidays.
Little Hands Virginia
Hosts a “Big Turkey Trot” on Thanksgiving morning and needs volunteers for event set‑up, handing out refreshments, and course marshalling in Northern Virginia.
