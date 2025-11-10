Trump pardons Rudy Giuliani and others tied to efforts to overturn 2020 election

Source: Alex Kent / Getty

President Donald Trump has pardoned Rudy Giuliani and 76 others who were accused of participating in attempts to challenge the results of the 2020 presidential election. The announcement came Sunday night after Trump’s pardon attorney, Ed Martin, posted the official proclamation on X. Martin shared the news while referencing a previous message promising, “No MAGA left behind.”

The sweeping pardon includes several of Trump’s high-profile allies such as attorneys Sidney Powell, John Eastman, Kenneth Chesebro, and former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. The official document, signed by Trump on November 7, grants what it describes as a “full, complete, and unconditional pardon” for any U.S. citizens involved in activities related to election interference or advocacy tied to the 2020 race.

According to the proclamation, the pardon covers any actions “relating to the advice, creation, organization, execution, submission, support, voting, activities in, or advocacy for or of any slate of presidential electors in connection with the 2020 Presidential Election.” It also includes conduct tied to “efforts to expose voting fraud and vulnerabilities.” The document specifies that the pardon does not apply to Trump himself.

While the pardons have no direct legal impact since none of the people listed were convicted of federal crimes, the decision carries significant political meaning. It signals Trump’s continued effort to defend those who stood by him during the election challenges and the aftermath that followed the January 6 Capitol riot.

Since returning to office, Trump has worked to reshape the story surrounding the 2020 election and push back on the findings of the House January 6 Committee, which investigated his administration’s actions leading up to the attack on Congress.

Rudy Giuliani, who played a key role in Trump’s post-election legal efforts, has remained a controversial figure. Earlier this year, a federal court found him in contempt for failing to disclose financial records in a defamation case filed by two Georgia election workers. Trump has continued to express loyalty to his former attorney, announcing in September that he would award Giuliani the Presidential Medal of Freedom for his “service and dedication.”

This round of pardons follows a similar pattern from January, when Trump granted clemency to more than 1,500 people, including several convicted in connection with the January 6 riot. Those actions drew widespread criticism from Democrats, including former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who called them “an outrageous insult to our justice system.”

Although the new pardons may not carry legal weight, they make a strong political statement. For Trump’s supporters, it is a gesture of gratitude and vindication. For his opponents, it highlights his willingness to use presidential power to protect allies and rewrite one of the most contentious chapters in recent U.S. history.



