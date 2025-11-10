Listen Live
President Donald Trump Booed at Washington Commanders Game

The president attended the Washington Commanders–Detroit Lions matchup for the NFL’s “Salute to Service” night — and received a custom jersey from team owner Josh Harris amid a mixed crowd reaction.

Published on November 10, 2025

President Trump - White House Media and Communications Department
President Donald Trump received a mixed reaction Sunday night when he attended the Washington Commanders’ game against the Detroit Lions at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland. The visit marked the first time a sitting U.S. president had attended a regular-season NFL game since 1978.

Trump was at the game as part of the NFL’s annual “Salute to Service” initiative, honoring U.S. troops and veterans. He participated in an on-field enlistment ceremony and spoke briefly with Fox Sports commentators about his connection to football and military appreciation.

During the visit, team owner Josh Harris presented Trump with a custom No. 47 Commanders jersey, a nod to Trump’s claimed future second term as the 47th president.

The crowd’s reaction was mixed, with boos echoing through the stadium when Trump appeared on the video board and again during halftime.

Reports also indicate Trump has expressed interest in having the new Commanders stadium named after him. No formal agreement has been made, and city and federal approvals would be required for any naming decision.

