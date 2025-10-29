Midday Buzz: Nostalgia, Scandals & Surprises

Source: Radio One D.C. / Radio One Digital

This week’s Midday Buzz serves up major nostalgia, headline-making news, and hip hop surprises. Up first: “Welcome to the Family,” a brand new re-watch podcast, is bringing back the beloved Winslow family from 90s hit “Family Matters.” Hosted by Kelly Williams (Laura Winslow) and Telma Hopkins (Aunt Rachel), the podcast promises episode deep-dives, behind-the-scenes stories, and interactive fan calls. Look for special guest appearances from Reggie Vel Johnson (Carl Winslow) and Shawn Harrison (Waldo Faldo). The first two episodes drop November 5th, primed for fans eager for a trip down memory lane.

In sports, NBA legend Paul Pierce is in the headlines for all the wrong reasons. Pierce was recently charged with two misdemeanors after officers found him asleep behind the wheel in Los Angeles traffic. He claims exhaustion, not alcohol, was to blame, but authorities disagreed, charging him with DUI. The incident raises the issue of athlete accountability—and the pressures that come after a high-profile sports career.

Comedian Cedric the Entertainer is using his voice for activism, calling out social media users making jokes about the government’s temporary pause on SNAP benefits. Emphasizing the serious reality of food insecurity, Cedric urged compassion, warning that many Americans are only one paycheck away from hardship.

And in music news, Silk the Shocker revealed a surprise collab with Cash Money Records’ Juvenile, stoking curiosity across the hip hop community. Though details are under wraps, fans are eager to see what these Southern rap veterans cook up together.