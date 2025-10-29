Grown Folk Convo: Setting Boundaries or Being the Fun Police?

Source: Radio One D.C. / Radio One Digital

In the latest Grown Folk Convo segment, the discussion centers on a listener who feels judged by friends for enforcing strict rules about going out as she gets older. Her self-imposed boundaries include leaving if she can’t find parking after one try, not attending if there’s no seating available, and not staying out past 1 a.m. on weekends or 9 p.m. on weekdays. Friends accuse her of being the “fun police,” but she insists she’s prioritizing comfort and managing energy for workdays.

The conversation includes compelling perspectives from callers. One listener agrees these rules are appropriate boundaries, highlighting how aging and work responsibilities change social habits. Staying out late on a weeknight used to be easier in the twenties, but now balance is necessary for health and productivity. Another caller pushes back, saying that if you’re bothered by common inconveniences like parking, maybe you didn’t want to be there or plan properly.

This debate captures the tension between maintaining adult boundaries and social expectations. Is setting limits on nights out a sensible way to respect oneself, or does it hinder spontaneous fun? The segment resonates with many who navigate this balance between fun and responsibility in adulthood.

Ultimately, the Grown Folk Convo reminds listeners that as priorities shift, so do social rules—and that healthy boundaries aren’t about policing fun but about protecting well-being in a busy, demanding world. Whether you agree or not, it’s a conversation worth having as we all grow up but still want to enjoy life.