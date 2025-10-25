Listen Live
Crime

Four Shot Near Howard University Amid Homecoming Festivities

Four people were shot near Howard University during Homecoming celebrations; two critically injured, police investigating motive, no arrests announced yet.

Published on October 24, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Cincinnati Police Downtown
Source: WKRC / WKRC

A shooting near Howard University late Friday night left at least four people wounded as the campus community celebrated Homecoming weekend, according to D.C. Fire and EMS officials.

The incident occurred in the 2300 block of Georgia Avenue NW, near Howard Place, just steps away from the heart of the university’s campus. Authorities said one victim is in serious condition and another is in critical condition. The conditions of the remaining two victims have not yet been released.

Police have not announced any arrests or identified a suspect, and the motive behind the shooting remains unclear. Investigators are urging anyone with information to come forward as they work to determine whether the violence was connected to the nearby Homecoming activities.

Several streets surrounding the university have been closed as police continue their investigation. Those closures include the 2300–2500 blocks of Georgia Avenue NW, 700–800 blocks of Barry Place NW, 600 block of Howard Place NW, and the 2300 block of 6th Street NW.

Howard University’s 2025 Homecoming celebrations, which run from October 19 through 26, include a full slate of campus and community events. Friday night’s festivities featured a Homecoming Kickoff and Greek Step Show, with additional events planned throughout the weekend.

University officials have not yet commented on the shooting but are expected to release a statement as the investigation unfolds.

SEE ALSO

Four Shot Near Howard University Amid Homecoming Festivities  was originally published on kysdc.com

More from Majic 102.3
Trending
Midday Buzz with Vic Jagger
VJ In The Midday with Vic Jagger

Midday Buzz: Brandy & Monica Tour, Snoop’s Apology & Wig Gate

13 Items
Entertainment

PLAYLIST: The Sound of The Soulquarians

Entrepreneurship

Mompreneurs: Joy-Ann Reid On Her Roots, Reinvention, And Rising Even Higher After MSNBC

Pop Culture

Brandy Puts Her Health First After Leaving Her Chicago Concert – Fans Understand

On The Sideline with Ric Chill On VJ In The Midday
4:08
Sports

On The Sideline: Commanders Conquer The Chargers In Big LA Win

The DL Hughley Show

D.L. Hughley Joins Fort Worth’s Juneteenth Walk for Freedom

Vic Jagger's Grown Folk Convo
4:09
Entertainment

Grown Folk Convo: Should He Fight 5 Women For His Wife?

News

D.L. Hughley on California’s Impact and Political Precedents

Majic 102.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close