2. Candi Staton, 85 Candi Staton’s 1976 hit “Young Hearts Run Free” has a sound that initially may make one dance. However, its history is far from the joyful upbeat tempo that it exudes. Previous to the making of the song, Staton was the opening act for Ray Charles in Las Vegas. One night, she decided to stay in the audience and watch the rest of the show, when she noticed her husband looking for her. He got angry after not being able to find her for a while, and when they reached their suite, he threatened to kill her. He picked her up and held her over the hotel suite balcony. She talked him out of that, but he moved on to threatening to shoot her. Staton, now 85, said she was so tired of the abusive relationship at that point. She told him to do it and went to sleep. Their relationship eventually ended when they parted ways. SEE ALSO Congrats To Our $500 Grand Prize Winners of 2024!

Love Shouldn't Hurt— 12 Stars Who Survived Domestic Violence And Spoke Their Truth was originally published on madamenoire.com