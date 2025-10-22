Listen Live
Kehlani Unveils “Folded” Homage Pack Featuring R&B Royalty

Kehlani Unveils "Folded" Homage Pack Featuring R&B Royalty

Published on October 22, 2025

2025 BET Awards - Arrivals
Source: Savion Washington / Getty

Kehlani Unveils “Folded” Homage Pack Featuring R&B Royalty

R&B star Kehlani just turned the nostalgia dial all the way up with her latest announcement — the “Folded” Homage Pack, featuring remixes from some of the most iconic voices in the genre.

The pack includes contributions from Toni Braxton, Brandy, JoJo, Mario, Ne-Yo, and Tank, blending classic R&B tones with Kehlani’s smooth, futuristic sound.

The original Folded track has already made waves for its vulnerable lyrics and signature Kehlani delivery, but this remix collection takes things to another level — honoring the artists who helped define the very sound she was inspired by.

Each artist reportedly brings their own flavor to the remix: Toni’s soulful edge, Brandy’s layered harmonies, and Ne-Yo’s melodic penmanship promise a revival of the golden era of R&B with a modern twist.

Kehlani teased the project on social media with the caption “legends folded back,” instantly setting the internet ablaze.

Fans are calling it a love letter to 2000s R&B, and some are already naming it one of the most anticipated remix drops of the year.

With a lineup this stacked, the “Folded” Homage Pack isn’t just a remix — it’s a celebration of Black excellence and R&B evolution across generations.

