Published on October 21, 2025

2025 BET Awards - Arrivals
Source: Savion Washington / Getty

Kehlani Announces “Folded” Remix EP Dropping This Week

Kehlani is keeping R&B alive — and this time, the legends are joining in.

The Oakland star just announced that the “Folded” Remix EP is set to drop this week, and it’s already shaping up to be one of the most talked-about collaborations of the year.

After the success of the original version — a heartfelt reflection on love, loss, and self-growth — Kehlani invited some of R&B’s most powerful voices to reimagine the track.

Early word is that Toni Braxton, Coco Jones, Victoria Monét, and Tank have all recorded their own interpretations, giving “Folded” a new level of emotion and maturity.

Each artist brings their signature style — Toni’s timeless soul, Coco’s modern smoothness, Victoria’s sensual energy, and Tank’s pure passion — turning Kehlani’s confessional ballad into a multi-layered R&B experience.

The Folded Remix EP celebrates the strength and sensitivity that define today’s soul scene. It bridges generations — from classic slow jams to contemporary grooves — proving that authentic R&B continues to evolve while keeping its heart intact.

Keep your ears locked to WTLC as we count down to release day — because when these voices blend, it’s bound to be something special.

Kehlani Announces “Folded” Remix EP Dropping This Week  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

