Listen Live
Celebrity

#RHOP’s Wendy & Eddie Osefo Break Their Silence After Arrest

#RHOP’s Wendy & Eddie Osefo Break Their Silence After Arrest On Multiple Fraud Charges—‘God Remains Faithful’

Wendy and Eddie Osefo, of 'The Real Housewives of Potomac,' address their recent arrest on fraud charges, expressing their unwavering belief in God's faithfulness in separate posts.

Published on October 21, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

After days of speculation and social media chatter, a #RHOP couple is speaking out. Wendy and Eddie Osefo are finally addressing their arrest on multiple fraud charges and confirming that they’re trusting God amid the scandal.

Netflix's "Forever" Series Premiere
Source: JC Olivera / Getty

On Sunday, October 19, the Real Housewife of Potomac addressed the controversy in an Instagram post, reflecting on her faith while thanking fans for their support.

“And through it all, GOD remains faithful,” Wendy wrote alongside a photo of herself wearing a black-and-white gown. “Thank you for the outpouring of love, support, and prayers for myself and most importantly my family during this time. We are forever grateful🙏🏾.”

She ended the post by encouraging followers to tune in to the latest episode of #RHOP.

In the comments section of Wendy’s post, several Bravolebrites showed support, including her #RHOP costar Stacey Rusch.

“Love you,” wrote Stacey with a heart emoji, to which Wendy replied;

“@msstaceyrusch Thank you for being a true friend and sister. I love you.”

Former friend of the show, Jacqueline Blake, also wrote,

“He always shows up in our darkest times. Stay strong for them babies.”

Eddie Osefo Breaks Silence After Fraud Arrest

Shortly after Wendy spoke out, her husband, Eddie Osefo, broke his silence in a post centered around faith.

“Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways acknowledge him, and he will make your paths straight”. Proverbs 3:5-6,” he captioned a family photo.

What do YOU think about Wendy and Eddie Oesfo’s fraud arrest charges?

The post #RHOP’s Wendy & Eddie Osefo Break Their Silence After Arrest On Multiple Fraud Charges—‘God Remains Faithful’ appeared first on Bossip.

SEE ALSO

#RHOP’s Wendy & Eddie Osefo Break Their Silence After Arrest On Multiple Fraud Charges—‘God Remains Faithful’  was originally published on bossip.com

More from Majic 102.3
Trending
10 Items
Pop Culture

LeBron James Says He’ll “Fight, Crawl, Scratch, Bite” To Keep His Marriage, Social Media Digs Too Deep

13 Items
Entertainment

PLAYLIST: The Sound of The Soulquarians

Entertainment

Will Smith Opens Up About Willow Shaving Her Head At 10 Years Old

15 Items
Entertainment

15 B-Sides Showing D’Angelo At His Most Soulful

Civil Rights & Social Justice

The Legacy Of George Floyd: 1 Life That Sparked A Global Movement

Vic Jagger's Grown Folk Convo
4:09
Entertainment

Grown Folk Convo: Should He Fight 5 Women For His Wife?

Entertainment

D.L. Hughley Gets Into Heated Trump Debate On ‘TMZ Live’

The DL Hughley Show

D.L. Hughley Joins Fort Worth’s Juneteenth Walk for Freedom

Majic 102.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close