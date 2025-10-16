TV Shows & Films To Watch During HBCU Homecoming Season
Homecoming season for Historically Black Colleges and Universities alumni always feels like one big family reunion.
The air buzzes with nostalgia and you’re filled with pride as you reminisce on your old stomping grounds across your respective HBCU yard. Reconnecting with classmates that feel like distant cousins as you share stories of your times together and celebrate the university that shaped you into who you are now.
Whether it is attending a football game, a proud city native who reps their local college, an alum dressed in nothing but school gear or grabbing a plate from a divine nine member grilling on the yard— there is nothing quite like feeling that unity and fulfillment repping for your school.
There is no better way to stay in the buzzing “HBCU Grad and Proud” spirit than binge-watching one of your favorite shows that replicate your time at a college when you were once on campus. From navigating academic pressures, forming lifelong friendships, looking for historical films, or the powerful stories of the educators that shape us— there is a movie or TV show that has something you are looking for.
A Different World
We all know of the cultural impact of “A Different World” had on the enrollment of HBCUs across the United States during its time. The iconic series, set on the fictional HBCU Hillman College, highlighted several social issues such as race, social justice, and raising awareness of several things like the AIDs crisis and Apartheid. It’s legacy continues to live on as one of the only shows that celebrated the diversity of Black students and Black academia.
Drumline
Drumline, a film directed by Charles Stone III, captures the story of an HBCU band legacy through the story of Devon Miles, played by Nick Cannon. The rhythm of the Southern marching band highlights the heartbeat of HBCU culture and makes it a nostalgic watch during homecoming season.
The Great Debaters
This powerful film starring Denzel Washington captures the true story of Wiley College’s debate team in the 1930s. The movie showcases the students’ resilience as they confront racism and social challenges.
School Daze
This Spike Lee Joint follows Dap (Lawrence Fishburne) as he immerses himself in social movements and his cousin, who spends most of his time trying to join a fraternity.
Dear White People
Based on the 2014 movie of the same name, this Netflix series follows Black students at a predominantly white Ivy League University. It tackles racism, appropriation, and colorism with satirical humor sprinkled on top.
Emergency
This 2022 film featured at Sundance and follows three college students after a night of partying but they are faced with a high-stakes dilemma when they discover an unconscious white girl in their apartment. This hidden gem is on Prime Video and addresses the realities of Black students who often navigate racial profiling and discrimination.
Homecoming: A Film By Beyoncé
For fans of music and Queen Bey, this intimate, in-depth look at Beyoncé’s 2018 Coachella performance is a celebration of Black and HBCU band and college life. This documentary concert film reveals the emotional rollercoaster of creativity for the artist and a cultural movement in music.
Stomp The Yard
A street dancer enrolls at an HBCU for a fresh start after the death of his brother. Once on campus, he is drawn to Black Greek life. The movie celebrates self-expression, finding yourself and HBCU pride.
House Party II
Hip-hop duo Kid N’ Play return for the sequel to House Party, where Kid pursues a college education while also throwing an ultimate pajama party that’ll help raise money for his school funds.
Burning Sands
Set on a fictional HBCU, this story follows 5 young men pledging a fraternity and experiencing hazing and the intensity of brotherhood. But, what happens when the group is pushed to the limits, physically, mentally, while trying to maintain their education and college life?
Tell Them We Are Rising: The Story of Black Colleges & Universities
This documentary explores the legacy, challenges, and significance of HBCUs. It highlights the history of these colleges and universities from the Reconstruction era to the present day. It covers how these schools shaped Black identity, academia and how they were cornerstones for the civil rights movement and empowerment for students.
