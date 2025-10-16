Amazon Hiring 6,500 Seasonal Workers Across Maryland For Holidays

Source: picture alliance / Getty

Halloween is just over two weeks away, signaling the start of the busy holiday season and major companies are gearing up for it by hiring thousands of seasonal workers.

Amazon is among those leading the charge, announcing plans to add 6,500 seasonal jobs in Maryland, with about half of those positions based in Baltimore.

The company is offering a starting wage of $19 per hour for new hires. Those who stay with Amazon long-term could see a 35% pay increase after three years, according to company officials.

In addition to competitive pay, Amazon is offering benefits such as affordable health care options, paid parental leave, and pre-paid tuition programs to help employees further their education.

