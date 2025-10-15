‘Black In White’ Portrait Series: Rachel Noerdlinger Is The Stylish Strategist Behind Rev. Al Sharpton

‘Black In White’ is a new editorial series from iOne Digital that celebrates the wholeness of our beauty — our skin, our culture and our roots — by celebrating it in the simplest of styles. The color white has a long and storied history in Black cultural expression. From spiritual ceremonies to all-white parties, no one does it like us when it comes to bringing so much color to a look without it. Join us as we shut out the noise of overloaded digital spaces, high concepts and heavy retouching, and take it back to the basics for real and unfiltered storytelling.

At a time when the legacy and impact of Black communities is being erased, having a fixer like Rachel Noerdlinger, on your team, is essential. As a barrier breaking and award winning communications strategist, she has cut through the noise and shifted perspectives across the board.

A lot of people talk about messaging the moment, but Noerdlinger has actually done it. Over the course of her career, Noerdlinger has been a narrative shaper and crisis manager working with high profile leaders like the late Johnnie Cochran and Rev. Al Sharpton.

She learned about the power and importance of visibility and amplifying impactful work after an internship with a PR firm while in graduate school. Little did Noerdlinger know that experience would lead to a new world and set her on a new professional path.

Noerdlinger is living proof of the power in owning one’s narratives. Her blend of style and strategy may lead some to draw comparisons to Olivia Pope but she is no work of fiction–Rachel Noerdlinger is the real deal.

The first Black equity partner at the global public strategy firm Actum, Noerdinger is a picture of strength and resilience. A battle tested communications expert she has weathered the test of time and overcame personal adversity.

She is a storyteller played an important role in our communities, uplifting the stories of the work being done and shaping narratives that shift culture and perspectives. From cases on the forefront of DEI and police murder of Black people to supporting the historic Win with Black Women effort in 2024, she has diligently supported many of the most historic issues in Black America this century.

More than just the woman behind the scenes, Noerdlinger isn’t afraid to use her platform and voice to speak up on important issues impacting Black communities. During her conversation with iOne, she highlighted the power of coalitions and communities organizing in these times calling them “major necessities.”

Her commitment and diligence can also be seen in the jewels she drops on her Instagram page. But peeling back the layers is a woman who is grounded in family, faith, and community. During her conversation with iOne, there was a light in her eyes as she talked about her grandson and family.

Read along to learn more about the woman behind the legend.

AC: When do you feel most vulnerable?

RN: Oh, that’s a good question. When do I feel most vulnerable? Um, when Congress is in session because we ain’t getting stuff done.

AC: That’s real. Very vulnerable.

RN: Yeah, no, I’m being funny. When do I feel most vulnerable as a human being? To be perfectly frank with you, physiologically, I feel most vulnerable when I haven’t worked out. I am a human that thrives off of physicality. And so when I don’t have endorphins going through my brain, I’m not my best self. And so I am unequivocal about making sure that I get in my exercise regimen every day.

AC: I love that. When do you feel most free?

RN: Oh, I feel most free when I am with my grandson. I feel uninhibited. I feel naked. I feel raw. I just feel like I’m my true self.

AC: I have a six year old niece and it’s always fun to just hang out with her and read.

RN: You know, they aren’t biased yet.

AC: Yes, yes! So, what do you hold most sacred?

RN: I hold the most sacred my relationships with my family. And second to that I hold the most sacred what I have built career wise.

AC: And then, how do you define yourself?

RN: I am somewhat of a free spirited but very driven, career minded high achiever. You know, I have thrown myself into my body of work for 30 plus years–and done so with love.I still absolutely love to this moment, everything that I do.

AC: When you looked at your photos for this project, what did you see?

NC: I saw a woman. You know, I’m seasoned. I’m really elated at this point in my life. I’m 54 but I am at a place where I’m really happy in my skin, in my body, in my mind.