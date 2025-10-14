What Happened To Victoria King? Family Seeks Answers After 6-Year-Old Girl Dies On Field Trip

Source: Photo courtesy of PEOPLE

The family of 6-year-old Victoria King is searching for answers after she tragically died during a school field trip to a local farm in Georgia. Victoria was reportedly found “unresponsive” and later pronounced dead, but her loved ones say they still have no clear explanation of what led to the devastating incident.

What happened to Victoria King?

According to a press release and police report from the Polk County Police Department, officers were dispatched to Carlton Farms, on Cartersville Highway, in Rockmart, Georgia, at approximately 12:16 p.m. on Oct. 8. The call reported a juvenile—later identified as Victoria—“not breathing.” Upon arrival, first responders discovered the child “unresponsive.” Authorities said the McGarity Elementary School student was found in a pool on the property.

Life-saving efforts were immediately performed by emergency personnel and several bystanders. Victoria was then transported to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Family members say their questions have gone “unanswered” about Victoria King’s death.

Love Majic 102.3 - 92.7? Get more! Join the Majic 102.3 - 92.7 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Victoria’s aunts and uncles told WSB-TV they are still in “deep grief” and overwhelmed by the many “unanswered” questions surrounding her death.

“They have not been told how school staff lost track of her, how she got to the pool, or how long she was there,” the statement read.

The family also stated that the pool where Victoria was found “was not part of the trip, and the family still does not know how it was accessible or whether it had been properly secured or supervised as an adult pool.”

“The family cannot understand why an adult swimming pool on the same property was left unguarded or accessible while a school field trip of young children was underway,” the statement continued. “They are heartbroken, confused, and still have no clear answers about what happened to their child.”

Adding to their distress, the family claims they’ve received no personal outreach from McGarity Elementary on Victoria’s tragic passing.

“No one from McGarity Elementary has personally reached out — not a single call, message, or representative has contacted the parents to offer condolences or visit to mourn with them.” The statement continued, “While the school community received a general letter, the parents themselves were never contacted or comforted directly, and that silence has added to their pain…in contrast, the Rockmart Walmart community and management personally reached out to offer condolences and help with anything needed, and their kindness meant a great deal to the family during this painful time.”

Though not ready to speak publicly, Victoria’s parents want people to understand the depth of their pain, “to understand the depth of their loss, the unanswered questions they still face, and how much the compassion of the community has meant compared to the silence from the school,” the statement concluded.

Carlton Farms and the Paulding County School District have sent condolences to Victoria’s family.

Carlton Farms, where the incident took place, also released a public statement on Oct. 11 via Facebook expressing sorrow over the tragic event.

“We covet your prayers of comfort for the family, school, and all those who were in attendance,” the local farm added. “Activities at the farm are currently postponed as we continue to grieve this loss. Thank you for understanding. Most importantly, thank you for continually lifting everyone involved up in fervent prayer.”

The Paulding County School District expressed its deepest condolences and will offer counseling and bereavement support services to all students to help cope with Victoria King’s tragic death as the investigation continues.

“Our hearts are with the student’s family and loved ones,” principal Jamesa Hodge wrote in a letter to the school community, obtained by WSB-TV. “This is a difficult time for all of us, but I know our McGarity community will come together with compassion and care as we remember our classmate.”

SEE MORE:

What Happened To Giovanni Pelletier? Family Demands Answers After Teen’s Body Reportedly Found In Pond

What Happened To Charizma Jones?

What Happened To Victoria King? Family Seeks Answers After 6-Year-Old Girl Dies On Field Trip was originally published on newsone.com