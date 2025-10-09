Cop Caucasity: Mobile Sheriff’s Home Halloween Decorations Depict An ICE Raid

Source: Whitney Newman / Whitney Newman

Look, we are barely a full week into October, and the unhinged whites are already starting with their annual Halloween shenanigans (or she-Klan-igans, if you will).

So, let’s talk about Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch, who is currently on the receiving end of public outrage because, in his infinite Alabama cop wisdom, he thought it was a good idea to decorate his front yard with a Halloween display featuring skeletons dressed as ICE officers and skeletons wearing sombreros, essentially depicting a festive immigration raid.

Seriously, WTF is wrong with these people?

I mean, obviously, we can’t expect your average MAGA rube to understand or care that ICE raids are not as universally popular among Americans as they wish they were, but, come on, man, this guy is a cop. Sure, he’s a cop in Mobile, Alabama, where less than 4% of the population is Latino or Hispanic. However, it’s a city where just over half the population is Black, and, look, y’all, Black folk don’t much like the MAGA Gestapo either.

Concerned citizen Whitney Newman posted a photo of the decorations on Facebook along with the following caption:

“I can’t believe I’m posting this, but I can’t, in good conscience, stand by and watch this happen. Below are photos of Mobile County’s elected sheriff, Paul Burch’s, Halloween decorations. They show skeletons dressed as ICE agents chasing caricatures of latino people over a fence. It’s hard to put into words how disappointing it is to see our elected sheriff use his own front yard to mock and dehumanize a group of people. I don’t think it’s cute or funny. And coming from a law enforcement official makes it exponentially worse. “This crosses a line from tasteless joke into a public statement about who deserves dignity.” On the Team Sheriff Facebook page, this quote is displayed prominently at the top: > “All citizens of Mobile County deserve to live in a safe community, without fear. At the MCSO, we will work tirelessly towards this goal.” — Paul Burch, Sheriff “I just wish our sheriff would practice what he preaches instead of parading racism in his front yard. “We deserve better from our leaders.”

Anyway, as it turns out, it’s Sheriff Burch’s wife who is taking credit for the tasteless Halloween set, and she’s claiming her husband “had nothing to do” with it, according to AL.com.

Describing the decorations as “tongue-in-cheek” — you know, as opposed to tongue-in-a-white-supremacist’s-wet-dream — Michelle Burch said in a written statement, “My husband had nothing to do with these, other than mowing the grass around them. I made this one, playing both on my Cuban background and new, needed changes in federal immigration enforcement.”

“My parents were legal immigrants, and I have plenty of immigrants throughout my family. I’ll make a new one shortly — we have no shortage of topics to cover,” she continued.

In other words, I can’t be racist; look at all of the brown people I know.

So, the cop’s wife doesn’t seem to be offering any apologies for her display of Trump-ified, white nationalist caucasity, but she is making an effort to distance her husband from the controversy.

But here’s the thing: Nah, f**k that!

If the good sheriff had an issue with the display — as he should, considering he is an officer of the law and the people of color in his community have a right to feel as protected and served as the MAGA whites do — he wouldn’t have allowed it to remain in front of his house. He has seen that racist decor every time he has pulled up in his driveway, and, apparently, all he has done is navigate around it while mowing his lawn. Even if he “had nothing to do with” putting the display up, you just know he responded to it by slapping his knee and wondering if he could add a noose and an afro-skeleton to the display as well.

(It’s just an educated guess, but, come on, I’m probably right.)

At the very least, these people had to know people would be upset about what they saw in their neighborhood. If you’re going to be a bigot, be a bigot with your whole chest instead of making excuses for it. Don’t tell us you’re simply concerned about “needed changes in federal immigration enforcement” when, really, ICE agents are out here terrorizing the Hispanic community, and you just think it’s funny. The sombreros alone are a dead giveaway of what the intent was here.

I would have respected Mrs. Burch more if she had responded to the fallout by jokingly writing, “I don’t have a racist bone in my body. See, all my racist bones are on display outside!”

I would commend the Burches for not doing what moronic white people usually do this time of year, which is wear a Halloween costume that includes blackface, but, again, it’s still early in October. If this is what they’re doing the first week, I don’t even want to see what they have in store for the 31st.

Cop Caucasity: Mobile Sheriff’s Home Halloween Decorations Depict An ICE Raid was originally published on newsone.com