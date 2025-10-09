Listen Live
Entertainment

Dolly Parton Shuts Down Health Rumors: “I’m Not Ready to Die”

Published on October 9, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Dolly Parton's Threads: My Songs In Symphony World Premiere
Source: Jason Kempin / Getty

Country music legend Dolly Parton is setting the record straight about her health after speculation arose following the postponement of her Las Vegas residency due to “health challenges.”

In a video shared on social media, the 79-year-old icon reassured fans that she’s doing fine, saying she’s “not ready to die” and remains hard at work. While Parton confirmed she recently underwent some medical procedures, she emphasized that she’s not seriously ill.

The concern began after Parton’s sister asked fans for prayers, prompting worry among her followers. Addressing those rumors, Dolly thanked everyone for their love and support, making it clear she’s simply focused on recovery and self-care.

Adding a touch of humor, Parton also poked fun at a viral AI-generated image of her and Reba McEntire, saying she’s “still kicking” and very much alive.

Fans can rest easy knowing that Dolly Parton is on the mend — and not slowing down anytime soon.

SEE ALSO

Dolly Parton Shuts Down Health Rumors: “I’m Not Ready to Die”  was originally published on hankfm.com

More from Majic 102.3 – 92.7
Trending
22 Items
Entertainment

Love, Always: R&B and Gospel Stars We Lost in 2025

16 Items
Celebrity

Here’s What Happened When Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Was Sentenced To More Than Four Years In Prison

National

9 Reasons Diversity Is Good For America

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025
65 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

187 Items
Radio One Exclusives

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

18 Items
Pop Culture

Former QB Mark Sanchez Reportedly Arrested At Hospital After Getting Stabbed In Late Night Attack, NFL Community Speaks Out

Celebrity

#RHOP Premiere Party Exclusive: Cherry Blossom Beauties Wendy Osefo, Angel Massie & Ashley Darby Dish On Season 10’s Tidal Waves Of Drama

Love and R&B White Blackground
Entertainment

Love And R&B

Majic 102.3 - 92.7

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close