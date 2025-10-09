Listen Live
Entertainment

Darius Rucker Announces Engagement

Published on October 9, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

CMA Fest 2025 - Day One
Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Country star Darius Rucker, best known as the frontman of Hootie & the Blowfish, has officially announced his engagement to Emily Deahl — just one month after the couple made their relationship public.

The pair shared the exciting news in a joint Instagram post, featuring stunning photos from their engagement shoot. Both expressed their love and gratitude for the support from fans, with Emily revealing that she had kept their romance private to “protect it” before feeling ready to share their happiness publicly.

Rucker, who was previously married for two decades and shares children from past relationships, is looking forward to this new chapter in love and life with Emily. Fans and friends flooded the comments with congratulations for the newly engaged couple.

SEE ALSO

Darius Rucker Announces Engagement  was originally published on hankfm.com

More from Majic 102.3 – 92.7
Trending
22 Items
Entertainment

Love, Always: R&B and Gospel Stars We Lost in 2025

16 Items
Celebrity

Here’s What Happened When Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Was Sentenced To More Than Four Years In Prison

National

9 Reasons Diversity Is Good For America

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025
65 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

187 Items
Radio One Exclusives

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

18 Items
Pop Culture

Former QB Mark Sanchez Reportedly Arrested At Hospital After Getting Stabbed In Late Night Attack, NFL Community Speaks Out

Celebrity

#RHOP Premiere Party Exclusive: Cherry Blossom Beauties Wendy Osefo, Angel Massie & Ashley Darby Dish On Season 10’s Tidal Waves Of Drama

Love and R&B White Blackground
Entertainment

Love And R&B

Majic 102.3 - 92.7

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close