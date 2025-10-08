Source: bhofack2 / Getty What Is A Fluffernutter Sandwich & How To Make One The Fluffernutter sandwich is a New England classic that combines the creamy sweetness of Marshmallow Fluff with the salty richness of peanut butter, all sandwiched between two slices of soft white bread. Here’s a quick guide to its history and how to make one yourself! What Is A Fluffernutter Sandwich & How To Make One was originally published on wibc.com

A Brief History The Fluffernutter originated in Massachusetts, where Marshmallow Fluff was created by the Durkee-Mower Candy Company in the 1920s. The sandwich gained its name in the 1960s and has since become a cultural icon in New England, celebrated with its own National Fluffernutter Day (October 8) and the annual “What the Fluff?” festival in Somerville, Massachusetts. What Is A Fluffernutter Sandwich & How To Make One was originally published on wibc.com

How to Make a Fluffernutter Sandwich Making a Fluffernutter is as simple as it is delicious. Here’s what you’ll need: Ingredients: 2 slices of soft white bread

Creamy peanut butter

Marshmallow Fluff (or marshmallow creme) Instructions: Spread the Peanut Butter: Take one slice of bread and evenly spread the peanut butter from edge to edge. Add the Fluff: On the second slice of bread, spread the Marshmallow Fluff evenly, ensuring full coverage. Assemble the Sandwich: Place the two slices together, with the peanut butter and Fluff sides facing each other. Slice and Serve: Cut the sandwich in half diagonally for easy handling, and enjoy! What Is A Fluffernutter Sandwich & How To Make One was originally published on wibc.com

Tips for the Perfect Fluffernutter: Use equal amounts of peanut butter and Fluff for a balanced flavor.

For a twist, try crunchy peanut butter or add a sprinkle of cinnamon.

Keep napkins handy—this sandwich is delightfully messy! Whether you’re revisiting a childhood favorite or trying it for the first time, the Fluffernutter is a simple, nostalgic treat that’s sure to bring a smile to your face. What Is A Fluffernutter Sandwich & How To Make One was originally published on wibc.com