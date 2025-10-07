The Most Haunted Places In Washington, D.C.
Washington, D.C. thrives on history, power, and secrets. Beneath the polished marble monuments and busy political corridors, a darker, more mysterious legacy pulses. The nation’s capital claims a spot as one of America’s most haunted cities, where echoes of the past refuse to stay silent.
RELATED: Top 10 Most Notorious Prisons In The U.S.
Paranormal activity often stirs within the White House. Staff and guests have spotted Abraham Lincoln’s ghost in the Lincoln Bedroom, gazing out the window. Dolley Madison’s spirit still lingers in the Rose Garden, meticulously tending to the flowers she once loved.
Lafayette Square, just across the street, reveals its own chilling tales. The grieving mother Marian “Clover” Adams haunts the space near her grave’s statue, radiating sorrow to anyone who passes. The U.S. Capitol Building also brims with ghostly encounters. Night watchmen frequently recount the “demon cat” that appears before national tragedies and the phantom of a murdered congressman who continues to patrol the halls.
From presidential apparitions to spectral figures roaming its famous parks, Washington, D.C. brings history to life beyond the printed page, whispered on the wind, and hidden in the shadows of the city’s most iconic landmarks.
Here are some of the most spooky places to visit in D.C.
The Octagon House (1799 New York Avenue NW)
One of the oldest buildings in DC, this mansion has long carried a reputation for hauntings. Visitors and staff report things like phantom footsteps, servant bells ringing, spectral lights, and odd disturbances on the staircase landings.
The Most Haunted Places In Washington, D.C. was originally published on woldcnews.com
Lafayette Square (near the White House)
This park has seen its share of dramatic history: murders, duels, and political intrigue. One of the best-known stories is the 1859 killing of Philip Barton Key by Congressman Daniel Sickles. Locals claim their ghosts linger in the Square.
The Most Haunted Places In Washington, D.C. was originally published on woldcnews.com
The White House
Probably DC’s most famous residence also gets credit (or blame) for having ghosts. Dolley Madison is often cited among those who linger; Abraham Lincoln is also commonly claimed to appear.
The Most Haunted Places In Washington, D.C. was originally published on woldcnews.com
United States Capitol Building
Reported hauntings here include apparitions of historical figures, possibly John Quincy Adams, besides legends of other spirits tied to the building’s long history (e.g. Civil War era usage, etc.).
The Most Haunted Places In Washington, D.C. was originally published on woldcnews.com
Mary E. Surratt Boarding House (now a restaurant/karaoke hall)
This is the building that Mary Surratt ran, in which conspirators allegedly met before the Lincoln assassination. Because of that grim history, there are stories of ghostly whispers, sobs, and lingering sadness.
The Most Haunted Places In Washington, D.C. was originally published on woldcnews.com
The Exorcist Stairs (36th Street NW and Prospect Street NW)
These steep steps gained fame from the film The Exorcist (1973). Locals say strange sounds and shadowy figures appear here late at night — especially near Halloween.
The Most Haunted Places In Washington, D.C. was originally published on woldcnews.com
Halcyon House (Georgetown)
Built in 1787, home to eccentric Albert Clemens (Mark Twain’s cousin), who believed altering the structure would cheat death. Ghostly figures and “unfinished rooms” add to its lore.
The Most Haunted Places In Washington, D.C. was originally published on woldcnews.com
Cutts–Madison House (Dolley Madison House)
Dolley Madison’s final residence, where she is said to rock eternally in her favorite chair on moonlit nights.
The Most Haunted Places In Washington, D.C. was originally published on woldcnews.com
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025
-
Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025
-
‘Nothing Can Undo The Trauma’: Cassie’s Camp Responds To Diddy’s Sentencing While Bad Boy Prepares To Appeal
-
10 R&B Artists On The Rise: Destin Conrad, Leon Thomas III, Dijon, Laila!, SAILORR & More