Listen Live
Entertainment

Adin Ross Says He Wished He Never Stood Beside Donald Trump

Famous streamer Adin Ross is having some second thoughts on standing beside Donald Trump.

Published on October 6, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Adin Ross x Trump
Source: @Liutauras_ / Twitter

Famous streamer Adin Ross is having some second thoughts on standing beside Donald Trump.

On a recent stream, he keeps it real on his affiliation with Donald Trump’s last campaign: “Now that I look back on it, I really, really wish I never got into politics. He also took this as a lesson that he has to be mindful of what he attaches his name to. “So many people just tie me to it, and no matter what, they don’t even get to know who I am. I don’t think I’ll ever care enough again for any other politician. At the end of the day, we’re all humans. That stuff is just way out of pocket.”

The Florida native also had the President on one of his streams and gifted him a Cyber Truck (as if he needed that).

Related Stories

Alongside his co-sign to Trump, Ross has also caught heat in the past for his ongoing support of Lepricon R&B artist, Tory Lanez. Having him on multiple streams even after the Megan Thee Stallion shooting news came out. Even called Tory on his stream to check on him in jail. During the jail call, Adin continuously shouts out “Free Tory”.

This was met with backlash from fans on the internet, saying that Adin shouldn’t support Tory after the Meg Thee Stallion shooting.

SEE ALSO

Adin Ross Says He Wished He Never Stood Beside Donald Trump  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Majic 102.3 – 92.7
Trending
187 Items
Radio One Exclusives

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Celebrity

‘Nothing Can Undo The Trauma’: Cassie’s Camp Responds To Diddy’s Sentencing While Bad Boy Prepares To Appeal

10 Items
Entertainment

10 R&B Artists On The Rise: Destin Conrad, Leon Thomas III, Dijon, Laila!, SAILORR & More

16 Items
Celebrity

Here’s What Happened When Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Was Sentenced To More Than Four Years In Prison

10 Items
Entertainment

Trump Pals Revealed In Latest Epstein Files Release

18 Items
Pop Culture

Former QB Mark Sanchez Reportedly Arrested At Hospital After Getting Stabbed In Late Night Attack, NFL Community Speaks Out

Celebrity

#RHOP Premiere Party Exclusive: Cherry Blossom Beauties Wendy Osefo, Angel Massie & Ashley Darby Dish On Season 10’s Tidal Waves Of Drama

Love and R&B White Blackground
Entertainment

Love And R&B

Majic 102.3 - 92.7

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close