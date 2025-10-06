Source: Gina Ferazzi / Getty

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The Washington Commanders overcame a slow start to score 27 unanswered points, securing a 27-10 road victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Quarterback Jayden Daniels, in his return after a two-game absence due to a knee injury, guided the offense while the defense capitalized on key turnovers.

The Commanders (3-2) trailed 10-0 late in the second quarter before their fortunes changed. A forced fumble by the Washington defense, recovered by Marshon Lattimore, set up a 15-yard touchdown run by Jacory Croskey-Merritt. A subsequent Matt Gay field goal tied the game 10-10 at halftime.

“I’ve dreamt of moments like this, being able to play in front of my family back in my hometown,” said Daniels, who grew up near the stadium and finished 15 of 26 for 231 yards and a late touchdown.

Washington took its first lead on the opening drive of the third quarter when Croskey-Merritt found the end zone for his second touchdown of the day on a 5-yard run.

The Chargers (3-2) struggled with self-inflicted wounds for the second consecutive week. After an undefeated start, the team was plagued by 10 penalties for 85 yards and committed three turnovers in Washington territory.

“Make no excuses on why it ain’t clean, but it’s our job to get it fixed,” said Chargers safety Derwin James.

A 36-yard field goal from Gay extended Washington’s lead to 20-10 in the fourth quarter. Daniels sealed the victory with an 8-yard touchdown pass to Deebo Samuel in the final minute.

“I was pleased to see him make some decisions that may not show up on the stat sheet,” Commanders coach Dan Quinn said of his quarterback. “Knowing there was chances for him to let it rip, he absolutely did that.”

The Commanders return home to host the Chicago Bears next Sunday, while the Chargers will travel to face the Miami Dolphins.

Commanders Beat Chargers 27-10 in Road Win was originally published on woldcnews.com