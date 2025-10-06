Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital

On The Sideline: Commanders Conquer The Chargers In Big LA Win

The Washington Commanders headed to Los Angeles and came away with a huge win against the Chargers, turning the game around after a shaky start. It was a victory built on key defensive plays, a powerful run game, and smart quarterbacking. We’re breaking down the Commanders vs Chargers matchup with all the top highlights.

The momentum shifted thanks to a massive defensive play by Quan Martin, whose hit forced a crucial turnover when the Chargers were driving and up 10-0. That play changed the entire feel of the game. Another star of the show was running back Jacorey “Bill” Crosby-Merritt, who dominated on the ground with over 100 yards and two touchdowns, earning him a game ball. Defensive coordinator Joe Witt also deserves credit for adjusting his strategy, switching to a zone defense that confused the Chargers’ offense and allowed his players to fly to the ball.

In this Chargers game recap, other Commanders game highlights include a stunning 50-yard pass from Jayden Daniels to Luke McCaffrey, which was a perfect throw despite tight coverage. Most importantly, Daniels played an efficient, turnover-free game, protecting the football and making smart decisions under pressure.

Now, the Commanders look to carry this momentum into a Monday night home game against the Chicago Bears. To get the win, they’ll need to continue running the ball effectively against the Bears’ last-ranked run defense and utilize a zone scheme to confuse quarterback Caleb Williams.



