Listen Live
Sports

On The Sideline: Commanders Conquer The Chargers In Big LA Win

The Commanders secured a big win in L.A. against the Chargers, thanks to key defensive plays and a strong running game.

Published on October 6, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

On The Sideline with Ric Chill On VJ In The Midday
Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital

On The Sideline: Commanders Conquer The Chargers In Big LA Win

The Washington Commanders headed to Los Angeles and came away with a huge win against the Chargers, turning the game around after a shaky start. It was a victory built on key defensive plays, a powerful run game, and smart quarterbacking. We’re breaking down the Commanders vs Chargers matchup with all the top highlights.

The momentum shifted thanks to a massive defensive play by Quan Martin, whose hit forced a crucial turnover when the Chargers were driving and up 10-0. That play changed the entire feel of the game. Another star of the show was running back Jacorey “Bill” Crosby-Merritt, who dominated on the ground with over 100 yards and two touchdowns, earning him a game ball. Defensive coordinator Joe Witt also deserves credit for adjusting his strategy, switching to a zone defense that confused the Chargers’ offense and allowed his players to fly to the ball.

In this Chargers game recap, other Commanders game highlights include a stunning 50-yard pass from Jayden Daniels to Luke McCaffrey, which was a perfect throw despite tight coverage. Most importantly, Daniels played an efficient, turnover-free game, protecting the football and making smart decisions under pressure.

Now, the Commanders look to carry this momentum into a Monday night home game against the Chicago Bears. To get the win, they’ll need to continue running the ball effectively against the Bears’ last-ranked run defense and utilize a zone scheme to confuse quarterback Caleb Williams.


SEE ALSO

More from Majic 102.3 – 92.7
Trending
187 Items
Radio One Exclusives

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Celebrity

‘Nothing Can Undo The Trauma’: Cassie’s Camp Responds To Diddy’s Sentencing While Bad Boy Prepares To Appeal

10 Items
Entertainment

10 R&B Artists On The Rise: Destin Conrad, Leon Thomas III, Dijon, Laila!, SAILORR & More

16 Items
Celebrity

Here’s What Happened When Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Was Sentenced To More Than Four Years In Prison

32 Items
Style & Fashion

32 WNBA Tunnel Outfits That Broke The Algorithm

10 Items
Entertainment

Trump Pals Revealed In Latest Epstein Files Release

18 Items
Pop Culture

Former QB Mark Sanchez Reportedly Arrested At Hospital After Getting Stabbed In Late Night Attack, NFL Community Speaks Out

Celebrity

#RHOP Premiere Party Exclusive: Cherry Blossom Beauties Wendy Osefo, Angel Massie & Ashley Darby Dish On Season 10’s Tidal Waves Of Drama

Majic 102.3 - 92.7

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close