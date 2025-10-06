Listen Live
Lifestyle

Midday Buzz: Diddy Sentenced, Tyrese’s Trouble & Reality TV Tea

Diddy is sentenced to four years in prison. Meanwhile, Tyrese faces legal trouble and fresh reality TV tea is spilled.

Published on October 6, 2025

Midday Buzz with Vic Jagger
Source: Radio One D.C. / Radio One Digital

The entertainment world has been buzzing with major headlines, from courtroom verdicts to reality TV revelations. Here’s a rundown of the latest news making waves.

The verdict is in for Sean “Diddy” Combs. The music mogul has been sentenced to just over four years in prison following two prostitution-related convictions. In addition to jail time, he faces a $500,000 fine and five years of supervised release. Cassie’s attorney released a statement acknowledging the sentence, while 50 Cent, in typical fashion, took to social media to troll the outcome.

In other news, actor and singer Tyrese Gibson is facing legal issues. The Tyrese legal trouble stems from a cruelty to animals charge in Atlanta after his Cane Corso allegedly mauled a neighbor’s smaller dog. He has since been released on bond and says he is cooperating with the investigation.

The drama between Ray J and the Kardashians is heating up. During a recent live stream, Ray J claimed he received $5 million in “hush money” from the famous family. This bombshell comes as the Ray J/Kardashian’s legal battle continues, with him seemingly eager to share his side of the story under oath.

Fresh off her divorce, Porsha Williams is back in the dating game. The reality star revealed she is currently seeing two people—a man and a woman. News about Porsha Williams’ dating has fans buzzing, with many speculating that it will make for compelling television on the next season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.




