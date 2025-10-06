Listen Live
Jayden Daniels & JuJu Watkins Link Up After Commanders' Win

Jayden Daniels & JuJu Watkins Link Up For Special Handshake After Commanders' Win

Speculation surrounds Jayden Daniels and JuJu Watkins' relationship after viral moments spark questions about their connection.

Published on October 6, 2025

Are they cousins or something else?

Social media has been buzzing about the relationship between Washington Commanders Quarterback Jayden Daniels and University of Southern California Women’s Basketball star JuJu Watkins since the duo was seen at the NCAA Women’s tourney in March 2025 (and Daniels’ mom made an appearance, sitting between the two).

Watkins, currently sidelined for the 2025-26 NCAA season due to an ACL injury, was seen at the Commanders’ victory vs. the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday (October 5th), exchanging a special handshake between the two that has gone viral.


Some people have claimed that Daniels and Watkins could be cousins, but there hasn’t been any confirmation of the relation between the two sports stars. However, it seems like the two are close. Maybe they are attending the School of Aj’a Wilson and Bam Adebayo. Wilson and Adebayo kept their relationship a secret, but it was clear of their situation after being seen at various events with each other. Maybe they are close family.

Either way, it’s great to see two young stars connecting, so let’s wait until the Hard launch is announced.

was originally published on kysdc.com

