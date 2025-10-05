‘That’s My Baby Daddy!’ Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Roll In A Rolls Royce For His 37th Birthday In First Outing Since Welcoming Third Child

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are officially back on the public scene! The mother of three was spotted on her first public outing since welcoming her third child, daughter Rocki Irish Mayers. The special occasion? Celebrating Rocky’s 37th birthday, marking a stylish return to the West Hollywood spotlight.

The family celebration came just weeks after the “Rude Boy” songstress announced the arrival of their first daughter—and third child—on September 24. Baby Rocki, born on September 13, 2025, joined big brothers RZA Athelston (May 2022) and Riot Rose (August 2023).

For their night out, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky served up a coordinated look. The beauty mogul rocked a hip black leather bomber jacket, paired with black pants featuring feathered hems, finishing the ensemble with matching black heels and a pair of shades. Her rapper partner opted for a complementary outfit, donning a tan trench coat and matching pants with a tie. According to Page Six, the two were seen chatting outside the venue before climbing into a convertible Rolls-Royce, with Rihanna happily waving at photographers from the backseat.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky: Creating New Family Traditions

The love story between Rihanna and A$AP Rocky began in 2020, though they had been friends for much longer, having first collaborated on a remix of Rihanna’s hit “Cockiness (Love It)” in 2012. Their relationship has been defined by rapid family growth and a dedication to home life, even amidst their busy careers. When asked by Elle magazine last month if he had plans to become a husband, Rocky playfully dodged the question: “How you know I’m not already a husband?” he laughed. “I’m still not gonna confirm it.” However, proceedings during his assault trial confirmed that the two musicians are not legally married.

Both stars emphasize that their priority is their children and their relationship. Rocky shared his philosophy on home life: “When you come home, it’s about family. It’s about your relationship. It’s about your household. It ain’t about all that other s–t.” Rihanna echoed this sentiment in a previous interview with E! News, stating, “Motherhood, wifehood-ish, wife-ish hood and just being a homebody. I love it.” She added that she loves to be a “homemaker” and is focused on “build[ing] new traditions for our little family that we built.”

Adding a touch of industry camaraderie to the celebration, Tyler, the Creator, posted a birthday tribute to Rocky. Tyler shared a screenshot on his Instagram Story of the two on FaceTime, showing off their gold grillz, and affectionately referred to the birthday boy as his “work husband.”

