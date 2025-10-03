Listen Live
Grown Folk Convo: Is Your Family Airing Dirty Laundry Online?

When family members post conflicts on social media, it creates drama. How do you handle relatives who air dirty laundry online?

Published on October 3, 2025

Vic Jagger's Grown Folk Convo
Family drama on social media: How do you handle it?

In the age of social media, family disagreements that were once handled behind closed doors are now sometimes broadcast for the world to see. It’s a frustratingly common scenario: you have a private, face-to-face conversation to resolve an issue, only to see a relative posting vague, shady statuses about it on Facebook or Instagram the next day. This trend of airing dirty laundry online turns personal matters into public spectacles and creates a new layer of tension.

This type of family drama on social media puts everyone in an awkward position. It not only disrespects the private conversation that was held but also invites outside opinions into sensitive family matters. The core issue is a breakdown in trust and a preference for public validation over genuine resolution. For many, it feels like a passive-aggressive way to handle disagreements, making it difficult to move forward.

So, what’s the best way to deal with it? The approaches to handling family conflict in the digital age vary widely. Some people choose to confront the relative directly, asking them to take the posts down and keep family business private. Others find it more effective to create distance by unfollowing or even blocking the person to protect their own peace. The consensus seems to be that family issues should be resolved within the family, not through public posts and subtweets. Ultimately, setting boundaries is key to managing relationships with relatives who can’t seem to log off.

How do you handle family members who take their grievances to social media? Share your thoughts and strategies below.


