BGE Offers Bill Support For Federal Workers

BGE is now expanding assistance to customers impacted by the federal government shutdown. This support will help give support to impacted federal workers to help manage energy costs and prevent service disconnection.

The support includes flexible payment arrangements, a 30-day waiver on late payment charges and more.

BGE is offering the following support options for those federal workers:

Flexible payment options – Customers will be eligible for different payment arrangements and budget billing plans.

Late payment charge waivers – A 30-day waiver on late payment charges will be granted in increments for impacted customers.

Streamlined verification – Customers will not be required to provide government ID to access additional support measures.

Proactive assistance resources – Customers who contact BGE’s Care Center will be proactively offered support services available through BGE’s self-service Assistance Finder, which provides simple and personalized recommendations.

Tamla Olivier, president and CEO of BGE said in a statement,

“The federal government shutdown has created unexpected financial uncertainty for people across the country, including our friends, family, and neighbors living and working right here in central Maryland.” “As part of BGE’s commitment to helping customers when they need it most, we are stepping up to offer additional support for federal employees in this challenging time.”

