Source: Jason Mendez / Getty

Destin Conrad Finds Freedom & Fun With Love on Digital

Destin Conrad has entered a new chapter. The Florida-born R&B singer, once known for crafting vulnerable demos he never planned to release, is now fully in his stride with his latest album, Love on Digital.

The project radiates nostalgia, groove, and confidence — proof of how far Conrad has come since finding his voice in church and later through songwriting.

Conrad originally thought his future was in writing for others.

But when early sessions with longtime collaborator Louie felt too personal to give away, he realized the music belonged to him.

Love Majic 102.3 - 92.7? Get more! Join the Majic 102.3 - 92.7 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

That decision laid the groundwork for an artistry built on honesty and intimacy, setting him apart in today’s R&B landscape.

Although Conrad loves to experiment — his jazz-inspired project wHIMSY is a testament to that curiosity — he’s clear that R&B is where his heart lives.

With Love on Digital, he leaned into the genre’s timeless feel, intentionally reaching for melodies and textures that echo the sounds that shaped his youth.

Part of Conrad’s impact lies in what he sings about — and how.

His willingness to use male pronouns in love songs is still rare in mainstream R&B, but for Conrad, it’s non-negotiable.

“I want people to feel seen,” he’s said of queer listeners who connect with his music. His approach is simple: tell the truth, always.

After performing his previous project Submissive, Conrad wanted to craft songs that would come alive onstage.

Love on Digital delivers that energy, with uptempo tracks designed for live shows and a spirit of optimism woven throughout.

That celebratory vibe carried into his Brooklyn send-off dinner before tour, a night that left him feeling deeply supported and ready to hit the road.

Conrad doesn’t want fans to overthink this release.

Love on Digital is about joy, movement, and lightness — a reminder that music can be both deeply personal and universally fun.

In a moment when R&B is expanding in every direction, Destin Conrad stands out by keeping it honest, playful, and true to himself.

RELATED: 10 R&B Artists On The Rise: Destin Conrad, Leon Thomas III, Dijon, Laila!, SAILORR & More

Destin Conrad Finds Freedom & Fun With Love on Digital was originally published on wtlcfm.com