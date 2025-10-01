Listen Live
Ne-Yo Confronts Stage Intruder During Japan Concert: “Don’t Try Me”

Published on October 1, 2025

Mary J Blige In Concert - Toronto, ON
Source: Mathew Tsang / Getty

R&B superstar Ne-Yo had to shut down more than just his setlist this past weekend.

While performing his 2007 classic “Because of You” in Kobe, Japan, the three-time GRAMMY winner was interrupted by a fan who jumped onstage uninvited.

The intruder strutted across the stage and turned toward the crowd before Ne-Yo forcefully shoved him in the face and neck area.

Security rushed in as the singer kept control of the moment — and made sure the show went on.

After the incident, Ne-Yo took to Instagram Stories to set the record straight for anyone considering a stage crash.

“This is what you DON’T do. I’m a gentleman but I WILL slap the [mess] out of a person disrespecting my stage. And then keep the party going. Don’t try me. All love, til it’s not.”

The clip of the shove has been circulating online, with fans both shocked and praising Ne-Yo for protecting his space.

His publicist has declined to comment further.

Ne-Yo Confronts Stage Intruder During Japan Concert: “Don’t Try Me”  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

