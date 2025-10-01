From NFL To Financial Freedom: Brandon Copeland Protects What Matters

Even after retiring from the NFL, Brandon Copeland continues to build his legacy with the same grind and determination that helped him reach the League.

Growing up in Maryland, Copeland was a natural on the football field. Determined to improve his game, his dedication, drive, and discipline helped him excel on the field. “By high school, I was up at 4 a.m. training everyday while the world was sleeping. That’s when I found out how bad I really wanted it. That same work ethic helped me graduate from college and eventually make it to the league. I wasn’t drafted, but I earned my spot.”

Channeling the focus and determination that helped him thrive in football and beyond, Copeland stopped by Hampton University to speak with the athletes about planning for life after the game.

From Wharton to the NFL

Love Majic 102.3 - 92.7? Get more! Join the Majic 102.3 - 92.7 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The former NFL linebacker remembers his college days at the University of Pennsylvania, where he balanced the demanding regimen of a student-athlete. A focused mindset helped him stay on top of his game, leading Penn to win the Ivy League championship in 2012 as the team’s senior captain.

“I remember exactly where it all began. The hustle, the drive, the ambition, the grind. I was balancing class, practice, expectations, feeling pressure to have all the answers. What carried me through was purpose and showing up day after day, whether anyone believed in me or not.”

Copeland applied that discipline beyond the field, graduating from the prestigious Wharton School of Business with a degree in economics. He went on to play 10 seasons in the NFL with the Baltimore Ravens, Detroit Lions, and more.

Mastering Personal Finance

“Making it to the League took commitment. But staying there, that took something more.”

The business-minded athlete soon realized he couldn’t rely on his football career for long-term security—never knowing when an injury, trade, or something else, would take him out of the game. He needed a Plan B—or several. Copeland saved, invested, built businesses, and made it his mission to share what he learned about personal finance to help others achieve financial freedom.

“The league was never promised. I had to start thinking bigger about protecting what I was building. Not just my stats—my future, my peace, my people. Preparation matters just as much as performance. You can’t just play the game. You gotta plan for what’s next,” Copeland told the Hampton athletes.

With Hampton’s proud legacy of excellence and community, the storied HBCU was the perfect setting for a conversation about football, finance, and building generational wealth.

Investing in His Legacy

Copeland invested in his legacy and it paid off. He surrounded himself with the right team to grow with him on this journey.

“You can’t do that alone. That’s why it helps when the right people are on your side—a coach, a mentor, or a teammate who helps protect what you’re working for.”

Since retiring from the NFL in 2023, Copeland is protecting what matters. He founded Athletes.org, the players association for college athletes; published a book, Your Money Playbook; and teaches financial literacy through his company, Copeland Media. He’s planning for the future and building a legacy of empowerment, education, and endurance. Playing it smart—on and off the field.

“One day, the lights go out, the noise fades, and what’s left is what you’ve built. Build something strong.”

From NFL To Financial Freedom: Brandon Copeland Protects What Matters was originally published on cassiuslife.com