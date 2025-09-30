Source: Jed Jacobsohn / Getty

Lawrence Moten, a Washington D.C. native and Syracuse basketball’s all-time leading scorer, has died at the age of 53. His daughter, Lawrencia, confirmed his passing on Tuesday. Moten was found in his D.C. home earlier that day.

Moten, a graduate of Archbishop Carroll High School in Washington, rose to prominence as one of the greatest players in Syracuse basketball history. Known for his smooth playing style and signature high socks, he earned the nickname “Poetry in Moten.”

After a year at New Hampton Prep to qualify academically, Moten joined Syracuse in 1991. Over his four-year career, he scored 2,334 points, a record that still stands. He averaged 19.3 points per game and helped lead the Orange to multiple NCAA Tournament appearances, despite the program facing NCAA sanctions during his tenure.

Moten’s impact extended beyond the court. After a brief NBA career with the Vancouver Grizzlies, he returned to Syracuse to work with youth in the city’s school district. In June, he came back to his hometown of Washington, D.C., taking a position as general manager for the boys’ and girls’ basketball teams at Digital Pioneers Academy.

In a recent interview, Moten expressed excitement about his new role and plans to bring his teams to Syracuse for games. His contributions to basketball and his community were recognized in 2018 when Syracuse University retired his No. 21 jersey, raising it to the rafters of the JMA Wireless Dome.

Moten’s legacy as a player, mentor, and community leader will be cherished in both Washington, D.C., and Syracuse. His passing leaves a void in the hearts of those who knew him.

Source | Syracuse

D.C. Basketball Legend Lawrence Moten Dies at 53 was originally published on woldcnews.com