Clink, Clink! Courvoisier’s BYOCV Dînatoires Toast To Tradition, Tech & HBCU Excellence At Spelhouse Homecoming & AfroTech

Courvoisier is clinking glasses with culture this fall by bringing the vibes to two of the season’s biggest celebrations of Black brilliance.

The legendary label just announced its “Bring Your Own Courvoisier” (BYOCV) Dînatoires; two chic cocktail hours where house-party energy meets high-class hospitality.

A press release reports that the cognac brand will be in full effect this year for Atlanta’s Spelhouse Homecoming. On October 16, Courvoisier will transform El Malo into a pre-game playground from 6–9 p.m. Hosted by Morehouse tastemaker Theo Alexander IV (CEO and Co-Founder of The Social Club) with sounds by DJ Flocka, the exclusive affair is set to mix alumni excellence with city influencers for an unforgettable evening featuring sipping and socializing.

Courvoisier reports that it will then be on the ground in Houston for AfroTech, the world’s largest gathering of Black tech innovators, where culture meets code. On October 29 from 6–9 p.m. at Cocody, Houston native J Mulan will lead the night with DJ Brilliant on the soundtrack, inviting creative disruptors to toast to Black excellence in tech.

Both BYOCV Dînatoires will feature signature Courvoisier cocktails, curated light bites, an interactive discovery wall for designing personal moodboards, and a video booth to capture the moment’s memories.

“When we developed this concept, we wanted to create the kind of gathering where everyone feels at home bringing their own bottle of Courvoisier and sharing it with friends,” said Sonia Lessuck Pirolo, Category Marketing Director for Cognacs and Champagnes at Campari America. “Atlanta and Houston are so special to us—these cultural hubs naturally invite that BYOCV spirit, embodying our mission to spark joy, conversation, and good times at every gathering.”

From the Quad to the code, Courvoisier is serving sophistication with a side of community, proving that the best nights begin when you “Bring Your Own Courvoisier.”

For access to these one-night-only experiences, register at byocv_atlanta.eventbrite.com and byocv_houston.eventbrite.com.

