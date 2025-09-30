Belcalis VS. Barbie Brawl: A B C D E F G Cardi Claps Back At Nicki, Trading Shots Over Album Sales & Alleged ‘Cocaine Barbie’ Tales

Just as suspected, Cardi B and Nicki Minaj’s eternal feud was reignited following the release of the former’s sophomore album.

Source: Kevin Mazur

The back and forth began on Monday, September 29, when Minaj took aim at Cardi and her new album, Am I the Drama? In a series of since-deleted tweets, the rapper seemingly mocked the album, first by simply writing “$4.99,” in what seems to be a reference to the promotional iTunes price of Cardi’s project.

In another since-deleted post, the 42-year-old threw shots at Cardi’s pregnancy while parodying the lyrics of Cardi’s new song, “Magnet.”

Love Majic 102.3 - 92.7? Get more! Join the Majic 102.3 - 92.7 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“Abcdefgeeeee / Fallin off the charts wit a big bellyyyy / RUNNING TRAINS,” Minaj wrote. “Barefoot, still smellyyyyy / Still. You. Could. Not. outsell. meeeeee.”

Nicki went on to continue her previous narrative about Roc Nation and Jay-Z being involved in illegal activities, connecting those dots to Cardi’s album sales.

“Abcdefgeeeee SUR GER REE TO LOOK LIKE ME, ” she began. “Tell the rat & tell j ZEEEE RICO FRAUD & PERJURY.”

Unsurprisingly, Cardi didn’t take long to reply, firing back at Nicki in a series of X posts later that same night.

She started off by referencing the fact that this is her first album in seven years, starting off her tweetstorm by writing, “You must’ve missed me, huh crazy?? Now kiss my feet.”

“Nothing more annoying than a bored b**ch,” she continued. “The power I have.. make these b**ches come out of rehab everytime. Go to your f**ing room”

The Bronx native, 32, went on to call Nicki “Cocaine Barbie” before referencing her brother Jelani Maraj’s conviction for predatory assault against an 11-year-old girl. (Maraj, 46, was found guilty in 2017 and sentenced to 25 years to life in 2020.)

“A B C D E F G Your man have to snatch P***Y,” she wrote. “P***y taste like honey comb Your bro be touching 12 year olds.”

In a separate tweet, she shared a photo of Maraj’s mugshot edited to show him wearing a hot pink wig, a la Nicki in her prime.

“Naaa cuz I was really baking ribs and making blondie brownies and here come this btch bothering me on a damn Monday,” she added. “Damn she was streaming Magnet hard as hell huh?? 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣.”

Amid all of the chaos, the “Imaginary Playerz” rapper went on to suggest that Minaj stop comparing herself to Cardi and instead focus on rappers and other acts who debuted around the same time she did.

“Why you keep bringing up my album?? It’s not the gag that you think it is,” Cardi wrote. “You been in the game like 16 years.. you need to compare yourself to YOUR peers that started around YOUR time. Rihanna, [Taylor Swift], Drake…those are the numbers you need to be competing wit and you can’t cuz you doing lower than all of them… I was in high school when you came out wtf is you comparing yourself to me for???”

She went on to slam Minaj for referencing her pregnancy, having recently announced that she is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Stefon Diggs. In her tweet, she claimed Nicki had to see fertility doctors in order to have a child because of the “percs scambling” her eggs.

“Alright now this the third tweet talkin about my pregnancy… like you wasn’t going to different fertility doctors cuz you couldn’t reproduce from all them percs scrambling your eggs,” Cardi claimed in an X post. “NOT ALLEGEDLY…Lord protect my babies.”

Of course, other rappers got in on the drama, with Ice Spice responding by tweeting a simple laughing emoji. JT of the City Girls, however, appeared to take Minaj’s side after Cardi took aim at her on “Magnet.” In her tweet, she echoes Nicki’s claims that Cardi reaching number one is due to tactics other than pure album sales.

“Lol that bitch home ugly & mad no celebration!” wrote JT, 32, before echoing Minaj’s claim that Cardi inflated her sales numbers. “I would’ve been break dancing right now if I was #1 but she know she lied!!!!!”

While Nicki has deleted all of her tweets, Cardi’s are still standing, as of Tuesday morning.

The post Belcalis VS. Barbie Brawl: A B C D E F G Cardi Claps Back At Nicki, Trading Shots Over Album Sales & Alleged ‘Cocaine Barbie’ Tales appeared first on Bossip.

Belcalis VS. Barbie Brawl: A B C D E F G Cardi Claps Back At Nicki, Trading Shots Over Album Sales & Alleged ‘Cocaine Barbie’ Tales was originally published on bossip.com