Pure Preciousness: The Game & Shaniece Hairston Host An Out Of This World 1st B-Day For Their Son, Baby Blaze

Source: Jason LaVeris/ Frazer Harrison

Time flies when you’re raising a little star! The Game and Shaniece Hairston’s baby boy, Blaze Taylor, just turned one, and his famed parents pulled out all the stops for their lil’ man’s big day. From galaxy vibes to custom drip, Blaze’s first birthday was giving everything it was supposed to give. Check out moments from the party inside.

The Shade Room grabbed clips from the festivities showing Blaze rightfully being the main attraction. Rocking a fresh Kith set, the birthday boy looked every bit the baby model as his parents led guests in singing “Happy Birthday.” The Game kept it comfy in a dark tracksuit, while Shaniece popped out in a pink dress that said, “I may be somebody’s mama, but don’t get it twisted — I still serve looks.”

The room itself was decked out in blue hues, stars, rockets, and cosmic details. Even the cake was out of this world. Literally, it had planet-like rings circling around each tier.

Check out the post from Blaze’s party below:

Love Majic 102.3 - 92.7? Get more! Join the Majic 102.3 - 92.7 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Now, Blaze may only be one, but he’s already got the timeline in a chokehold. Back in April, The Game went viral after sharing mirror selfies with his mini-me, and the people couldn’t stop gushing about Blaze’s big, beautiful eyes. Fans even joked that he’s already stealing his daddy’s shine. And honestly, they’re not wrong.

Daddy and Son Selfie Time:

Meanwhile, Shaniece has been giving Instagram aunties baby fever since day one. Earlier this year, she had the Internet swooning with clips of Blaze giggling in her arms. More recently, she shared a family day out with her mom, Evelyn Lozada, and Blaze riding around the beach like the VIP toddler he is.

For those who missed it, Shaniece first announced her pregnancy on her birthday in June 2024 (which also landed on Father’s Day). She broke the news with a jaw-dropping maternity photoshoot, serving natural glow and baby bump all in one shot. Fast forward a year later, and here she is celebrating her baby boy’s first orbit around the sun.

Mommy and Lil Blaze Take Soho House:

Blaze Taylor might only be one, but he’s already out here shutting down timelines and hosting galaxy-themed turn-ups. If this is the energy at one, we can only imagine what two is going to look like.

Happy New Year, Blaze!

The post Pure Preciousness: The Game & Shaniece Hairston Host An Out Of This World 1st B-Day For Their Son, Baby Blaze appeared first on Bossip.

Pure Preciousness: The Game & Shaniece Hairston Host An Out Of This World 1st B-Day For Their Son, Baby Blaze was originally published on bossip.com