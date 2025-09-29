Listen Live
FBI Boss Kash Patel Decries Assata Shakur Mourners Online

FBI Boss Kash Patel Posts Assata Shakur Tweet, Says She Shouldn't Be Mourned

Patel took to social media to address the late Assata Shakur by her birth-given name, and referring to her as a terrorist.

Published on September 29, 2025

JoAnn Chesimard photographed in Cuba

FBI Director Kash Patel aimed a social media post in the direction of the late Assata Shakur, referring to her by her birth-given name. Patel also framed Assata Shakur as a terrorist who fled the States to flee from “accountability” in connection to the slaying of a New Jersey state trooper.

On Sunday, Director Patel took to X and wrote the following message:

Joanne Chesimard didn’t “fight for justice.” She murdered New Jersey State Trooper Werner Foerster in cold blood, then fled to Cuba to escape accountability. The FBI never stopped calling her what she was: a terrorist.

Mourning her is spitting on the badge and the blood of every cop who gave their life in service.

Assata Shakur was a member of the Black Liberation Army (BLA) and was with Zayd Malik Shakur and Sundiata Acoli when they were stopped on May 2, 1973, on the New Jersey Turnpike. A standoff ensued, leading to an exchange of gunfire. Foerster was shot and killed, while another officer was wounded. Zayd Shakur was killed, while the other BLA members were wounded.

Shakur maintained during the trial that she could not have shot and killed the officer, as she was wounded in the right arm. Shakur was eventually sentenced to life in prison in 1977 and later escaped a facility in New Jersey with the help of BLA members and the May 19 Communist Organization.

Shakur was granted political asylum in Cuba in 1984 and lived out her days there while being sought by American authorities.

Photo: Getty

