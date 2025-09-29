Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital

On The Sideline: Commanders Fall To Falcons, Prep For Chargers Showdown

The Washington Commanders took a tough loss on the road, falling to the Atlanta Falcons in a game that exposed some critical weaknesses. It was a frustrating outcome, especially for a matchup that felt winnable. We’re breaking down the Commanders vs Falcons game highlights and looking ahead at what needs to change before the team faces the Chargers.

The story of the game was the defense’s inability to contain the Falcons’ offense. Poor tackling was a major issue, as Atlanta’s running back, Bijan Robinson, consistently broke through first contact. The defensive line struggled to generate pressure on the quarterback, leaving a vulnerable secondary exposed. It was a game defined by missed opportunities on the defensive side of the ball.

Despite the loss, there were a few bright spots in the Commanders game highlights. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel stepped up in Terry McLaurin’s absence, making six catches for 78 yards and a crucial late-game touchdown. Kicker Matt Gay also earned a game ball for his performance, hitting four field goals, including one from 52 yards out, which kept the team in the game while they were playing from behind.

Looking at the Chargers game preview, the Commanders have a lot to work on. They’ll be on the road again in Los Angeles and must avoid another flat start. The key to victory will be a return to fundamentals: tackling. The Chargers have an elite young quarterback in Justin Herbert and a powerful running back. Washington must come out with intensity, establish the run game more, and, most importantly, wrap up on defense if they want to secure a win.



