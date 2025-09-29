Bad Bunny, Nas & Kandi Burruss Dominate Today’s Midday Buzz

Source: Radio One D.C. / Radio One Digital

The Midday Buzz is packed with headlines today, starting with a music milestone. Bad Bunny has officially been named the headliner of the 2026 Big Game Halftime Show, making history as the first Puerto Rican superstar to lead the performance. Announced by the NFL, Apple Music, and Roc Nation during halftime of the Packers vs. Cowboys matchup, the moment represents more than just music — it’s a cultural statement. Bad Bunny says it’s about honoring his people, his culture, and those who came before him. While some critics call him a hypocrite for previously boycotting U.S. tours over ICE raids, supporters see this as a groundbreaking stage for Spanish-language music in front of millions worldwide.

From the field to the casino floor, Queens just hit the jackpot. Nas and Resorts World are moving forward with a $6 billion casino project in Southeast Queens after a unanimous approval vote. Borough President Donovan Richards took a playful jab at Jay-Z, whose Times Square casino bid didn’t pass, declaring, “Queens get the money. Sorry Jay-Z, we win again!” The long-standing Queens vs. Brooklyn rivalry just got hotter.

Over in reality TV, Kandi Burruss is spilling new details about the next season of Real Housewives of Atlanta. Rumors point to K. Michelle and Pinky Cole joining the cast for Season 17, marking a shift from Bravo’s old rule that blocked reality stars like Tami Roman from crossing over. With K. Michelle already spotted filming, fans can expect some must-see TV drama.

And finally — it’s National Coffee Day! Deals are brewing everywhere, but Krispy Kreme takes the crown by offering a free coffee and free doughnut, no purchase necessary. Even Joe Jonas is part of the celebration, aiming to make Coffee Day history.



