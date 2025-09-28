Eric Adams Gives Up, Drops New York Mayor Re-Election Bid

Source: Pacific Press / Getty

New York Mayor Eric Adams announced Sunday that he will no longer be seeking re-election in a race it appears he was already losing anyway.

In a nearly nine-minute video posted to social media, Adams dramatically descends a staircase carrying a framed photograph of his mother (who he thanks at the top of the video) as strains of Frank Sinatra’s “My Way” play softly in the background. Adams sits near the bottom of said staircase, gingerly sets the photo of his mother beside him, and reads an obviously unfamiliar script off of a teleprompter or cue cards or whatever it is he is looking at that makes his squinted gaze just distracting enough for you to almost forget that he isn’t really talking about anything in the video.

“Nearly four years ago, Gracie Mansion became my home,” Adams says into the camera. “Who would have thought that a kid from South Jamaica, Queens, growing up with learning disabilities could one day become the mayor of the greatest city in the world. I cannot thank my mother enough for instilling in me the values she lived by.”

“I hope every parent can use my life as an example for their child during challenging moments. Only in America can a story like this be told,” he continued, completely unseriously.

OK, he was likely very serious when he said this, but there is no one who should take anything he says in this video seriously because as usual, Eric Adams, aka one of the goofiest to ever do it, is acting in a manner only a self-serving, self-absorbed individual lacking in self-awareness would act.

There is nothing ‘inspiring’ about the actions Eric Adams has taken since becoming the mayor of New York City.

If ever there were a poster child for the phrase “embroiled in scandal,” Eric Adams would be that person because he’s had more scandals than a 7-season blockbuster created show by Shonda Rhimes, not the least of which is a federal indictment that was dismissed by a federal judge earlier this year.

From the New York Times:

Mr. Adams had publicly insisted that he would see his campaign through despite dismal poll numbers. But behind the scenes, he was exploring potential exit ramps to avoid an embarrassing finish, with his advisers at one point engaging in negotiations with President Trump’s about an ambassadorship to Saudi Arabia. Those talks fell apart, and on Sunday, Mr. Adams called it quits in a nearly nine-minute video message posted to social media. He gave no indication that he had a specific job lined up after he leaves office. Instead, in remarks prepared for delivery, the mayor conceded that despite his best efforts, he could not see a path to a second term. He blamed “repeated rumors of my departure” and a decision by the city’s Campaign Finance Board to deny him public matching funds for throttling his campaign.

Of course, because this is Eric Adams we are talking about, he couldn’t just go gracefully out into that dark night without making jabs at his opponents who were already dusting him by wide margins in the polls.

More from the Times:

Without naming Mr. Mamdani, a democratic socialist, the mayor warned that “insidious forces” were pushing “radical, divisive agendas” in city politics. “New Yorkers should be suspicious of any politician or political movement that claims we must wholesale destroy the systems we created together over generations in order to usher in a new, untested order led by self-styled saviors,” he said. And then: He does not name Mr. Cuomo either, but vented in familiar terms against a man he has repeatedly said tried to push him aside and spent years waffling on key issues, like public safety. Politicians like that “cannot be trusted,” Mr. Adams said. He added: “They do not value you or your future. They are out for themselves, not you.” Yes, because you should absolutely only trust the guy who, in the middle of a scandal, likened his troubles to those of Jesus Christ. And, again, he was completely serious when he did this. At least he dropped out of the race, I guess. That doesn’t mean he will be out of the headlines.

Eric Adams Gives Up, Drops New York Mayor Re-Election Bid was originally published on newsone.com