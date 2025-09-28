See Jodie Turner-Smith’s Sci-Fi Inspired Schiaparelli Look That Everyone’s Talking About

Source: Robert Smith / Getty

Jodie Turner-Smith stepped out in Spain looking like she’d just walked straight off the set of a stylish sci-fi epic. The actress shut down her TRON: ARES press run in a futuristic silver jacket that was part runway, part battle suit — and every inch boss. Styled with a sleek black bodysuit, sheer tights, and killer heels, Jodie radiated a mix of warrior chic and video-vixen glamour.

The fit was a fierce nod to the powerful main-character energy she’s about to unleash on screens this fall — and her fans are already obsessed.

RELATED: Celebrity Gallery: Jodie Turner Smith, Naomi Campbell, Lori Harvey, & More Stun At Burberry’s LFW Show

Jodie Turner Smith Turns Heads In A Sci-Fi Fashion Forward Jacket From Schiaparelli

Jodie’s cropped silver jacket from Schiaparelli was more than a fashion statement — it was armor with attitude. The sculptural, embellished shoulders and dramatic tailoring gave the look a powerful edge. A belted waist highlighted her petite figure and cinched her silhouette perfectly.

Under the Spanish night lights, the piece commanded attention from every angle. Jodie was the moment!

Love Majic 102.3 - 92.7? Get more! Join the Majic 102.3 - 92.7 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

She paired it with a sleek black bodysuit, sheer tights, and pointed-toe pumps. The styling – courtesy of Law Roach – struck the perfect balance between cinematic drama and editorial edge. Her long legs and bold presence did all the talking.

Her glam was just as flawless as the outfit. The Queen and Slim star’s melanin glowed against the metallic silver fabric.

Her makeup leaned into the futuristic theme with sharp, graphic eyeliner and high-shine lip gloss. She wore her hair slicked back in a simple, sleek style, letting her makeup and fit shine.

But wait there’s more ….

Jodie wore another computer-futuristic style Schiaparelli dress during another press appearance. The dress dripped in sequins designed in a 3-D digitized way. Silver, blue, and green were the dress’ main colors – and the garment was the perfect theme address. See it below.

Jodie Turner Smith’s Fashion-Forward Fit Reflects Her Newest Bada$$ Role

Jodie stars as “Athena” in TRON: ARES, hitting theaters on October 10. Her press run fits clearly channeled her character’s strength and fierceness. Jodie is telling a story both on and off screen.

Jodie shared that training for the film was one of her favorite parts of the process during a promo conversation. She prepared for intense combat scenes and learned intricate fight choreography. She even grew to love wearing Athena’s powerful suit.

Now, that same warrior energy is showing up in her style. From red carpets to front rows at Fashion Weeks in London and Milan, Jodie’s style has been unmatched this season. We can’t wait to see more.

See Jodie Turner-Smith’s Sci-Fi Inspired Schiaparelli Look That Everyone’s Talking About was originally published on hellobeautiful.com