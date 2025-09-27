As per Complex 50 Cent can now officially bring his talents to Shreveport, LA. This week the G-Unit Records CEO was given the green light by the Shreveport City Council to build his proposed entertainment hub. “This is one of the largest economic development deals in this city, in this region that we’re having,” District A Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor said on Monday, Sept. 22. The following day the council members also approved a reduced sales tax of 2% to businesses who operate within a certain mile radius of the Film and Entertainment Gateway Economic Development District.

As expected 50 Cent took to social media to celebrate the news. “Shreveport is gonna be the place to be, Art, music , film, Television and entertainment.🎥 let’s go ! @50centaction” he wrote on Instagram. He dropped an additional post a day later letting the world that the build is already in motion. “Positive vibes all roads lead to SHREVEPORT art,entertainment, music film&Television. 💣BOOM💨 let’s work! @50centaction.”



According to the filing the project will bring over $50 million dollars to the city. While some citizens have expressed concern about 50 Cent’s involvement, local officials feel confident that the project will stimulate economic growth. “I’m not fearful in doing this because 50 is willing to invest $50 million into Shreveport,” Councilman Grayson Boucher explained. “We don’t have very many multimillionaires knocking on the door to invest. When we’re talking about the downtown area, what we’re looking at is 50 not competing with those existing structures, but to enhance those particular businesses that are here.”

Construction is expected to commence late 2025.

50 Cent’s $50M Shreveport Entertainment District Has Been Approved was originally published on hiphopwired.com