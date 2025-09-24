Michael Porter Jr. Splits Rent With Girlfriend Despite $200M Contract

Source: Evan Bernstein / Getty

Michael Porter Jr. may be one of the NBA’s rising stars with a massive contract to match, but when it comes to relationships, he’s not interested in handing out freebies. The Denver Nuggets player, who inked a five-year deal worth nearly $200 million, had social media buzzing after admitting that he split rent evenly with his girlfriend.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Porter shared the story during a candid chat on Justin Laboy’s Respectfully podcast. Laboy was visibly stunned when the forward casually mentioned the arrangement, pointing out how unusual it seemed for a millionaire athlete. But Porter had his reasons.

According to him, his then-girlfriend was “living above her means.” Rather than cover everything outright, Porter decided that splitting the rent would not only help her but also keep the situation balanced. “I wanted to help, so I agreed to pay half the rent,” he said.

Love Majic 102.3 - 92.7? Get more! Join the Majic 102.3 - 92.7 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The relationship, however, didn’t last. The couple split after six months, but Porter still offered to contribute toward her rent through the rest of the year. There was, however, one catch. He said he’d only continue on a month-to-month basis if her behavior stayed in check. “If I see she’s wilding, it’s going to be hard to continue that agreement,” he explained with a laugh. “Because if you’re out here wilding, get that next dude to pay that rent.”

The comment drew both laughter and side-eyes online. Some praised him for keeping his approach grounded despite his wealth, seeing it as a refreshing stance for a star athlete. Others questioned why a player with a nine-figure deal would bother with splitting rent at all, suggesting he should have either taken full responsibility or walked away completely.

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Porter’s story has opened up broader conversations about money and relationships, especially when wealth is involved. For some, it’s a lesson in financial boundaries and not enabling partners to overspend. For others, it’s a reminder that money doesn’t necessarily change how people view fairness in relationships.

Related Article: Gabrielle Union Addresses “Wild” Remarks About Family Finances

Related Article: Cardi B Sparks Stefon Diggs Split Rumors By Wiping Him From Her Instagram, Offset Diabolically Declares, ‘You Can’t Get Rid Of Me’

Whether fans see his decision as admirable or petty, one thing is certain: Michael Porter Jr. has given people plenty to debate. And as his career continues to soar, it looks like his personal financial philosophy will keep turning heads just as much as his performance on the court.

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Michael Porter Jr. Splits Rent With Girlfriend Despite $200M Contract was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com