Detainees, Not ICE Agents, Were Injured In Dallas ICE Facility Attack, Despite ‘Anti-ICE’ Message On Bullet Casing

Source: ARIC BECKER / Getty

The FBI is investigating a shooting that took place on Wednesday at a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Dallas, Texas, and the bureau’s director, Kash Patel, already appears to be attempting to sell it as an act of left-wing terrorism, despite the fact that the victims included ICE detainees, but not a single ICE agent.

According to The Hill, three people were shot at the ICE facility, including detainees, two of whom were rushed to the hospital, while the third died at the scene, Dallas police spokesperson Officer Jonathen E. Maner told reporters. The shooter, who hasn’t been identified by name yet, also died at the scene from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Apparently, an unspent casing found at the scene had the message “ANTI-ICE” written on it, which would be pretty on the nose if one were trying to ensure it was clear this was an ideological attack committed by a leftist, anti-MAGA terrorist.

Love Majic 102.3 - 92.7? Get more! Join the Majic 102.3 - 92.7 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“While the investigation is ongoing, an initial review of the evidence shows an idealogical motive behind this attack (see photo below),” Patel wrote on X. “One of the unspent shell casings recovered was engraved with the phrase ‘ANTI ICE.’ More updates will be forthcoming.

“These despicable, politically motivated attacks against law enforcement are not a one-off. We are only miles from Prarieland, Texas where just two months ago an individual ambushed a separate ICE facility targeting their officers. It has to end and the FBI and our partners will lead these investigative efforts to see to it that those who target our law enforcement are pursued and brought to the fullest extent of justice.”

Interesting, right? Despite the fact that the shooting only recently happened, and the investigation is still ongoing, the FBI director made a definitive judgment call as to the motivation of the shooting, and spent the bulk of his statement emphasizing that it was an attack “against law enforcement,” while passively mentioning at the very end of his post that “no law enforcement personnel were injured.” There was no mention at all in Patel’s post that ICE detainees were the ones who were shot.

It’s worth noting that, after the shooting of Charlie Kirk earlier this month, it was revealed that messages with expressions of “transgender and anti-fascist ideology” were reportedly written on bullet casings, prompting many to believe they were unimpeachable evidence of the ideological motives of the accused shooter, Tyler Robinson. Of course, it’s also worth mentioning that, according to The Wall Street Journal, “Justice Department officials later urged caution about the bulletin by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, saying it may not accurately reflect the messages on the ammunition.”

Apparently, we’re just going to have to wait for further details to find out if the shooter simply missed all the ICE agents they allegedly targeted and hit detainees instead.

Wild times we’re living in.

SEE ALSO:

DOJ Deletes Study Showing Right-Wing Commits More Extremist Violence



Op-Ed: Recent Racist Mass Shootings Spotlight Age-Old Link Between White Anxiety And Racial Violence





Detainees, Not ICE Agents, Were Injured In Dallas ICE Facility Attack, Despite ‘Anti-ICE’ Message On Bullet Casing was originally published on newsone.com