Walk To End Lupus Now: Join The Fight With The Lupus Foundation Of America

Walk to End Lupus Now: Join the Fight for Awareness and a Cure

Lupus is a cruel and mysterious disease affecting over 1.5 million Americans, with millions more impacted worldwide. As there is currently no cure, raising awareness and funds for research is critical. The Walk to End Lupus Now in Washington, D.C., offers a powerful opportunity for the community to unite in this important fight.

We recently spoke with Kimberly Bode from the Lupus Foundation of America, who shared insights into this complex autoimmune disease. Lupus causes the body’s immune system to attack its own healthy cells and tissues, leading to inflammation, pain, fatigue, and brain fog. Because its symptoms can mimic other illnesses, diagnosis can take years, and there is no single test for it. The disease disproportionately affects women of color, a reality often linked to high stress levels and the tendency to prioritize others’ health over their own.