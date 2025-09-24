Listen Live
Walk To End Lupus Now: Join The Fight With Lupus Foundation

Walk To End Lupus Now: Join The Fight With The Lupus Foundation Of America

Published on September 24, 2025

Walk to End Lupus Now® Radio One Goes Purple
Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital

Walk to End Lupus Now: Join the Fight for Awareness and a Cure

Lupus is a cruel and mysterious disease affecting over 1.5 million Americans, with millions more impacted worldwide. As there is currently no cure, raising awareness and funds for research is critical. The Walk to End Lupus Now in Washington, D.C., offers a powerful opportunity for the community to unite in this important fight.

We recently spoke with Kimberly Bode from the Lupus Foundation of America, who shared insights into this complex autoimmune disease. Lupus causes the body’s immune system to attack its own healthy cells and tissues, leading to inflammation, pain, fatigue, and brain fog. Because its symptoms can mimic other illnesses, diagnosis can take years, and there is no single test for it. The disease disproportionately affects women of color, a reality often linked to high stress levels and the tendency to prioritize others’ health over their own.


The Lupus Foundation of America provides crucial support by creating local and national resources, including support groups tailored to different communities like men, teens, and military families. These networks offer a safe space for “Lupies,” as they call themselves, to share their stories and find strength in community.

The upcoming walk on Saturday, September 27th, at the National Mall is more than just a fundraiser; it’s a vital event for lupus awareness. It allows patients, caregivers, and medical staff to stand together, share their experiences, and show the world the faces behind the disease. For many, walking even one mile is a significant challenge, making the collective encouragement and support of the community incredibly meaningful.

You can make a difference. Join a team like “Radio One Goes Purple,” create your own, or donate to support the cause. Visit Lupus.org to register and help bring us one step closer to ending lupus.

